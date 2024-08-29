Living by Faith: Living the Exciting Life of Believing God
New book urges readers to put their faith in God to work!
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Fort Washington, PA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company–is pleased to announce new non-fiction, Living by Faith: Living the Exciting Life of Believing God by noted author and prolific writer Bishop Eric Lambert, who serves as the president & presiding bishop of the Bethel Deliverance International Fellowship of Churches, Inc.
“You cannot please God without faith, but when you walk in faith—when you believe that God’s will can be accomplished in your life—nothing is impossible,” Bishop Lambert shares.
For anyone who has ever struggled with their beliefs or would like to improve their walk of faith in the Lord Jesus, Living by Faith will be a trusted resource. Readers will learn new principles of faith and receive the miracle they have prayed about in this simple yet powerful, results-oriented book.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/WorkingFaith.
At 164 pages, Living by Faith is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6844-0 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $17.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Religion
About the Author: Bishop Eric A. Lambert, Jr. has served as pastor of Bethel Deliverance International Church for over 35 years. He is determined to bring the people of God to a new level of faith in Christ and has a keen insight into how faith can work with our natural senses and psychological development. Bishop Lambert lives in Pennsylvania with his wife, Sheila. They have one daughter, Shaneena, and a godson, Darius. Bishop Lambert has a master’s degree in forensic psychology and speaks fluent Italian.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
“You cannot please God without faith, but when you walk in faith—when you believe that God’s will can be accomplished in your life—nothing is impossible,” Bishop Lambert shares.
For anyone who has ever struggled with their beliefs or would like to improve their walk of faith in the Lord Jesus, Living by Faith will be a trusted resource. Readers will learn new principles of faith and receive the miracle they have prayed about in this simple yet powerful, results-oriented book.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/WorkingFaith.
At 164 pages, Living by Faith is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6844-0 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $17.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Religion
About the Author: Bishop Eric A. Lambert, Jr. has served as pastor of Bethel Deliverance International Church for over 35 years. He is determined to bring the people of God to a new level of faith in Christ and has a keen insight into how faith can work with our natural senses and psychological development. Bishop Lambert lives in Pennsylvania with his wife, Sheila. They have one daughter, Shaneena, and a godson, Darius. Bishop Lambert has a master’s degree in forensic psychology and speaks fluent Italian.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results