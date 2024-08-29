Changing Tides: Shifting Moon Saga, Book 2
Author of Shifting Moon Releases Gripping Sequel: A Thrilling Journey Through Darkness and Magic
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2024 ) From the acclaimed author of Shifting Moon comes the much-anticipated sequel, which promises to captivate readers from the very first page until the breathtaking conclusion. Hope Worthington unveils Changing Tides, a tale of mystery, magic and the unbreakable bond between two courageous souls. This spellbinding YA paranormal romance novel has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Changing Tides picks up where Shifting Moon left off, following Remy and Logan as they embark on a new adventure, leaving behind their tumultuous past to start fresh at a prestigious Southern California university. Believing they have finally escaped the threats that haunted their senior year of high school, they anticipate their greatest challenge will be adjusting to university life. But danger lurks in the shadows, and their dreams of a new beginning are soon shattered.
Amidst a campus teeming with hidden agendas and ulterior motives, Remy and Logan quickly realize that no one can be trusted. Their bond is tested as new friends reveal secrets, and betrayals threaten to tear them apart. While unexplainable events unfold and mysterious adversaries emerge, Remy and Logan are drawn into a web of ancient secrets and powerful magic. From the sun-drenched campus of Southern California to the eerie back alleys of New Orleans and the rugged mountains of Northern California, they face dark magic wielders, ancient Roman deities and voodoo practitioners. Remy and Logan must confront their deepest fears and the darkness that threatens to overpower them. Their journey is one of love, courage and resilience as they battle against the tides of destiny.
Changing Tides is a mesmerizing blend of suspense, romance and fantasy, guaranteed to keep readers on the edge of their seats.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/ChangingTides or www.hopeworthingtonbooks.com.
At 384 pages, Changing Tides: Shifting Moon Saga, Book 2 is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the YA fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6317-9 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $22.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: YOUNG ADULT FICTION / Romance / Paranormal
About the Author: Hope Worthington is the author of Shifting Moon and is known for her ability to weave intricate plots filled with magic, adventure and romance. With a passion for storytelling and a knack for creating compelling characters, Hope Worthington has captivated readers worldwide. She lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is currently working on the next installment in the series.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
