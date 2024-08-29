We Are the Intelligent Designer: Designing the Anthropocene
We humans have become the apex species on the planet and have an impact on almost every aspect of the biomass and geology. Welcome to the Anthropocene…
Denver, CO and Baltimore, MD – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of We Are the Intelligent Designer: Designing the Anthropocene by James A. Martin. As one Amazon reviewer states, "This is the most encompassing, yet succinct, view of the history of humanity I have ever seen. Martin has the ability to consider a wealth of material and boil it down with his unique spin to the most impactful takeaways."
There are multiple studies and writings on humans’ impact on the planet. Each focus is important, but We Are the Intelligent Designer addresses how the silos cross influence. The impact may be by design or untended consequences of seemingly unrelated factors, but when mixed become a synthesis of actions beyond the original intent. Here the factors and the interrelated results in the designed planet are featured. The book also looks at what the form of hominin-like would be if designed for best function rather than the surviving elements (good and less than premium) of evolution.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/WeAreTheIntelligentDesigner.
At 200 pages, We Are the Intelligent Designer is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7319-2 Format: 8.5 x 11 color paperback Retail: $39.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Computers
About the Author: James Martin is an Industrial Designer of commercial, industrial and military products ranging from toys to power tools. He has authored technical articles in multiple periodicals and award-winning books. An environmentalist, he works with local communities and state officials to restore the water quality of Chesapeake Bay. He has taught technology, design, science and art on the public and college level. He and his wife, Jeanie, reside on a tidal basin of the bay.
