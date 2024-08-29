Payment Processing Solutions Market Predicted to Expand to $160.0 Billion by 2028
Top Companies Covered in Payment Processing Solutions Market are PayPal (US), Fiserv (US), Global Payments (US), FIS (US), Square (US), Stripe (US), MasterCard (US), Visa (US), Dwolla (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Adyen (Netherlands), Paysafe (UK)
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2024 ) According to a research report "Payment Processing Solutions Market by Payment Method (Debit Card, Credit Card, ACH, eWallet), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate), and Region(North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the payment processing solutions market is projected to grow from USD 103.2 billion in 2023 to USD 160.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=751866&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=paymentprocessingsolutionsmarket
The increasing prevalence of smartphones and mobile applications has led to a growing trend of consumers utilizing mobile devices for making payments. Mobile payment solutions, such as digital wallets and mobile banking apps, heavily depend on payment processing services to facilitate smooth transactions, driving the payment processing solutions market.
Based on payment method, the credit card method to hold the largest market during the forecast period.
A credit card is a payment card issued by banks or financial institutions to individuals, allowing them to make purchases from merchants and incur agreed-upon charges. It provides a revolving line of credit, enabling cardholders to borrow money for payments or cash advances. Credit cards offer convenience and flexibility, eliminating the need for cash or checks. Cardholders have the option to carry a balance from month to month, subject to interest charges. Different types of credit cards, such as business, secured, prepaid, and digital cards, cater to various needs and preferences. While credit cards provide benefits like rewards programs and enhanced purchasing power, responsible credit management is crucial to avoid excessive debt and interest accumulation.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=751866&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=paymentprocessingsolutionsmarket
Payment Processing Solutions Market Advantages:
• Many payment processing solutions are built to handle international transactions, allowing businesses to access a worldwide audience. This offers up new markets and revenue streams.
• Leading payment processors put strong security measures in place to safeguard confidential financial data. Systems for fraud detection, tokenization, and advanced encryption reduce the likelihood of data breaches and unauthorised access.
• Credit cards, debit cards, mobile wallets, and internet banking are just a few of the payment methods that payment processing systems provide. The overall purchasing experience is improved by the versatility that caters to different customer preferences.
• Businesses may draw more clients and boost sales by allowing a variety of payment methods. Flexible payment options lower the chance of cart abandonment and promote impulsive buying.
• Recurring billing and subscription models are frequently supported by payment processing solutions, making it simpler for businesses to handle recurring payments from clients for services or subscriptions.
• Numerous payment processing platforms offer insightful data analytics. This information can be used by retailers to comprehend consumer behaviour, spot trends, and develop strategic business plans.
• Payment processing solutions have evolved to support mobile payments in response to the growth of mobile commerce, enabling customers to make purchases using their smartphones or other mobile devices.
• Businesses may easily set up online stores and handle payments thanks to payment processors' smooth integration with a variety of e-commerce platforms.
• Competitive price structures are available with payment processing solutions, frequently based on transaction volumes. Compared to more conventional payment methods like cheque processing, this can be more affordable for enterprises.
• No matter where they are physically located, businesses may accept payments 24/7 thanks to online payment processing. Both client happiness and revenue potential may rise as a result of this ongoing accessibility.
Top Key Companies in Payment Processing Solutions Market:
The major vendors covered in the Payment Processing Solutions Market include PayPal (US), Fiserv (US), FIS (US), Global Payments (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Square (US), Mastercard (US), Visa (US), Adyen (Netherland), Stripe (US), PayU (Netherland), Jack Henry & Associates (US), Paysafe (UK), PhonePe (India), Razorpay (India), Secure Payment Systems (US), Worldline (France), Spreedly (US), Fattmerchant (US), North American Bancard (US), Dwolla (US), CCBill (US), Authorize.Net (US), Alipay (China), PayProTec (US), SignaPay (US), Klik & Pay (Switzerland), Finix Payments (US), Due (US), Pineapple Payments (US), Modulr (UK), MuchBetter (UK), Paykickstart (US), AeroPay (US), and Sila (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=751866&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=paymentprocessingsolutionsmarket
The increasing prevalence of smartphones and mobile applications has led to a growing trend of consumers utilizing mobile devices for making payments. Mobile payment solutions, such as digital wallets and mobile banking apps, heavily depend on payment processing services to facilitate smooth transactions, driving the payment processing solutions market.
Based on payment method, the credit card method to hold the largest market during the forecast period.
A credit card is a payment card issued by banks or financial institutions to individuals, allowing them to make purchases from merchants and incur agreed-upon charges. It provides a revolving line of credit, enabling cardholders to borrow money for payments or cash advances. Credit cards offer convenience and flexibility, eliminating the need for cash or checks. Cardholders have the option to carry a balance from month to month, subject to interest charges. Different types of credit cards, such as business, secured, prepaid, and digital cards, cater to various needs and preferences. While credit cards provide benefits like rewards programs and enhanced purchasing power, responsible credit management is crucial to avoid excessive debt and interest accumulation.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=751866&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=paymentprocessingsolutionsmarket
Payment Processing Solutions Market Advantages:
• Many payment processing solutions are built to handle international transactions, allowing businesses to access a worldwide audience. This offers up new markets and revenue streams.
• Leading payment processors put strong security measures in place to safeguard confidential financial data. Systems for fraud detection, tokenization, and advanced encryption reduce the likelihood of data breaches and unauthorised access.
• Credit cards, debit cards, mobile wallets, and internet banking are just a few of the payment methods that payment processing systems provide. The overall purchasing experience is improved by the versatility that caters to different customer preferences.
• Businesses may draw more clients and boost sales by allowing a variety of payment methods. Flexible payment options lower the chance of cart abandonment and promote impulsive buying.
• Recurring billing and subscription models are frequently supported by payment processing solutions, making it simpler for businesses to handle recurring payments from clients for services or subscriptions.
• Numerous payment processing platforms offer insightful data analytics. This information can be used by retailers to comprehend consumer behaviour, spot trends, and develop strategic business plans.
• Payment processing solutions have evolved to support mobile payments in response to the growth of mobile commerce, enabling customers to make purchases using their smartphones or other mobile devices.
• Businesses may easily set up online stores and handle payments thanks to payment processors' smooth integration with a variety of e-commerce platforms.
• Competitive price structures are available with payment processing solutions, frequently based on transaction volumes. Compared to more conventional payment methods like cheque processing, this can be more affordable for enterprises.
• No matter where they are physically located, businesses may accept payments 24/7 thanks to online payment processing. Both client happiness and revenue potential may rise as a result of this ongoing accessibility.
Top Key Companies in Payment Processing Solutions Market:
The major vendors covered in the Payment Processing Solutions Market include PayPal (US), Fiserv (US), FIS (US), Global Payments (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Square (US), Mastercard (US), Visa (US), Adyen (Netherland), Stripe (US), PayU (Netherland), Jack Henry & Associates (US), Paysafe (UK), PhonePe (India), Razorpay (India), Secure Payment Systems (US), Worldline (France), Spreedly (US), Fattmerchant (US), North American Bancard (US), Dwolla (US), CCBill (US), Authorize.Net (US), Alipay (China), PayProTec (US), SignaPay (US), Klik & Pay (Switzerland), Finix Payments (US), Due (US), Pineapple Payments (US), Modulr (UK), MuchBetter (UK), Paykickstart (US), AeroPay (US), and Sila (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results