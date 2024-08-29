Exosome Research Market worth $356 million by 2028
Exosome Research Market by Product & Service (Kits, Reagents (Antibodies, Isolation Purification), Instruments), Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases), Application (Biomarkers, Vaccines), Manufacturing Services (Stem cell) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2024 ) The report "Exosome Research Market by Product & Service (Kits, Reagents (Antibodies, Isolation Purification), Instruments), Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases), Application (Biomarkers, Vaccines), Manufacturing Services (Stem cell) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 356 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 169 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Growing interest in exosome-based therapies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer has attracted substantial funding and investment from both public and private sources. This financial support is crucial for research and development efforts. However, regulatory uncertainty in exosome research is the factor restraining market growth.
The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share by product & service in the exosome research market in 2022.
By products & services, the exosome research market has been categorized in reagents & kits, instruments, and services. The kits and reagents segment is further categorized as antibodies, isolation, purification, quantitation kits & reagents, and other kits & reagents. The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global exosome research market in 2022. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to increasing demand for diagnostic procedures in chronic diseases, and commercial applications of exosomes.
The biomarkers segment accounted for the largest share in the application segment in 2022.
Based on the application, the global exosome research market is segmented into tissue regeneration, biomarkers, vaccine development, and other applications. In 2022, the other applications segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased funding for the diagnostics and treatments of other diseases.
The academic & research institute segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the exosome research market in 2022.
Based on end users, the exosome research market has been segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and hospitals & clinical testing laboratories. In 2022, the academic & research institutes, segment accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market. One of the major factors driving the growth of this segment is that exosomes hold immense potential in diagnostics and therapeutics, including drug delivery and regenerative medicine. The enthusiasm surrounding these potential applications has fueled increased research efforts within academic and research institutions.
The North American region catered for the largest share of the exosome research market in 2022.
The exosome research market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Rest of World. The availability of funding, both public and private key companies, plays an important part in the development and commercialization of advanced technologies. Further, advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust research ecosystem, significant investments in biotechnology, supportive government policies, and a favorable regulatory environment collectively foster the development and commercialization of exosome-based solutions.
Key players in the exosome research market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), System Biosciences, LLC (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), NX Pharmagen (US), NanoSomiX (US), Miltenyi Biotech (Germany), Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada), AMSBio (UK), Aethlon Medical, Inc. (US), Anjarium Biosciences AG (UK), Ciloa (France), InnovaPrep LLC (US), Creative Medical Technologies Holdings, Inc. (US), ILIAS Biologics, Inc. (South Korea), Unchained Labs (US), Rion, Inc. (US), Cell Guidance System, LLC (UK), INOVIQ (Australia), Danaher Corporation (US), Exopharm (Australia), Everzom (France), RoosterBio, Inc. (US), and Creative Biolabs (US).
