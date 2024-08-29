Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market is projected to reach $10.55 Bn by the year 2030
The Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market was valued at around US$ 7.75 Bn in the year 2023, and is projected to reach $10.55 Bn by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
Global Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market was valued at around US$ 7.75 Bn in the year 2023, and is projected to reach $10.55 Bn by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain the largest for corrosion protection rubber coatings market, followed by North America corrosion protection rubber coatings market. New developments in coating processes, growing environmental awareness, and green mobility are the major factors that drive the market
With increasing losses and damages due to corrosion is driving the corrosion protection rubber coatings market. Stringent environmental regulations may restraint the market in future. The demand for high efficiency corrosion protection coatings is increasing, creating opportunity in the market for existing and new players alike.
Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market Segmentation
by Product
Soft rubber lining system
Hard rubber lining system
by Form
Solvent borne
Water borne
Powder based
by End User
oil & gas,
automotive & transportation,
energy & power,
construction
marine, and
mining & metallurgy
Corrosion Protection Rubber Coating Market Key Players:
Ashland Global,
BASF SE,
Holdings, Inc.,
Knight LLC,
Axalta Coating Systems,
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Rubber Market size was valued at USD 51.75 Bn in 2023 and Rubber market revenue is expected to reach USD 77.82 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2024-2030).
Rubber Internal Mixers Market size was valued at USD 491.19 Mn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 2.8% through 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 595.94 Mn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
