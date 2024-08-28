IgG4-Related Disease Market Is to Reach USD 5.30 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 4.22 % To Forecast 2024-2032
Immunoglobulin G4-related disease (IgG4-RD) is a chronic immune-mediated disease that may present with tumefactive lesions, fibrosis, and a polyclonal IgG4-positive (IgG4) plasma cell-enriched infiltrate in nearly any anatomic site.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2024 ) Pune, 28, August 2024: The Global IgG4-Related Disease Market Size Was Valued at USD 3.65 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 5.30 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.22 % From 2024-2032.
IgG4-related disease is a rare autoimmune condition characterized by high levels of immunoglobulin G4 antibodies, leading to chronic inflammation and tissue damage. It often presents with swelling, pain, and dysfunction in affected tissues. Diagnosis requires clinical evaluation, imaging, histopathological examination, and serological tests. Advances in identifying biomarkers could revolutionize diagnosis and monitoring, enabling early detection and personalized treatment plans. Traditional treatments like corticosteroids and immunosuppressants often have side effects and require long-term management. Targeted biological therapies, like rituximab and obexelimab, offer more effective and safer treatment options.
Zydus Group (India)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)
Lannett (U.S.)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)
Baxter (U.S.)
Viatris Inc. (U.S.)
Amgen Inc. (U.S.)
Sandoz Group AG (Switzerland)
Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)
Cipla Inc. (India)
Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Antares Pharma (U.S.)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (U.S.)
Accord-UK Ltd. (U.K.)
Genentech, Inc. (U.S.)
Ingenus Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)
STI PHARMA (Canada)
Sebela Pharmaceuticals (France)
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) and other major players
IgG4-Related Disease Market Dynamics
Rising research funding is driving the development of novel treatments, such as targeted therapies and precision medicine techniques. This funding fosters collaboration between researchers and pharmaceutical companies, driving innovation and accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical applications. This not only improves patient care but also stimulates growth in the IgG4-related disease market.
Biomarkers can revolutionize disease monitoring and diagnosis, enabling personalized treatment approaches. Advancements in technology and research methodologies can lead to the discovery of novel biomarkers, improving patient outcomes and therapeutic interventions. Investing in biomarker research is crucial to address unmet needs and drive innovation in the IgG4-related disease market.
IgG4-Related Disease Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for Igg4-related diseases, with Japan having a high prevalence. This could lead to better diagnostic capabilities and more accurate diagnoses. The region is home to numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies, which focus on local populations and innovation. In a Japanese cohort, 70% of patients diagnosed with IgG4-related diseases had symptoms, with tumefaction being the most common. Other common symptoms include abdominal and malaise, renal and pulmonary symptoms, and weight loss.
IgG4-Related Disease Market Segment Analysis
By Disease Type:
Type 1 (IgG4-Related) Autoimmune Pancreatitis (AIP)
Retroperitoneal Fibrosis
IgG4-Related Tubulointerstitial Nephritis (TIN)
Serum IgG4 Concentration
IgG4-Related Thyroid Disease
Others
The Type 1 Autoimmune Pancreatitis (AIP) segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its higher prevalence and improved diagnostic techniques. Therapeutic developments tailored specifically for AIP have enhanced patient outcomes. Around 32% of patients with AIP may develop pancreatic calcification or chronic pancreatitis. The association of malignant tumors with AIP or IgG4-RD is controversial, with several cases of pancreatic cancer or other malignancies described in patients. A Japanese multicenter study found that the highest risk for cancer is in the first year after AIP diagnosis. The absence of relapse after successful treatment of coexisting cancers suggests AIP may develop as a paraneoplastic syndrome in some patients.
By Type:
Diagnostic
Treatment
By Drug Type:
Corticosteroids, Biologics
Immunosuppressants
Antimetabolites
Prednisone
By Route of Administration:
Parenteral
Oral
Others
By End User:
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
GLOBAL IGG4-RELATED DISEASE MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the IgG4-Related Disease Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global IgG4-Related Disease market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the IgG4-related disease market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the IgG4-related disease market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the IgG4-Related Disease market?
Who are the leading companies in the IgG4-Related Disease market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the IgG4-Related Disease market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the IgG4-related disease market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the IgG4-related disease market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
IgG4-Related Disease Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, IgG4-Related Disease Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
