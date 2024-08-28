The Menthol Cigarette Market size is expected to reach USD 113.43 Billion by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research.
The Global Menthol Cigarette Market size was valued at USD 95.42 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 113.43 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2024 ) The Asia Pacific Menthol Cigarette Market is led by China, followed by Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea, as more than 70% of cigarettes sold in China are menthol cigarettes. North America held second position in 2023 with around 30% of global Menthol Cigarette Market share. Europe is anticipated to be the third largest menthol cigarette market, with over 15% of worldwide sale in 2023.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Menthol-Cigarette-Market/1475
In 2023 WHO has proposed to ban menthol cigarettes as menthol is considered and additive to cigarettes, misleading certain group of people to perceive it as less harmful. In April of 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expressed plan to ban menthol by august 2023, though the decision is stalled it may have negative implications on the US Menthol Cigarette Market.
Menthol Cigarette Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Filtered
Non-filtered
Flavored
Unflavored
By Distribution Channel
Retail Stores
Online Stores
Convenience Stores
Supermarkets
Other
By End-User
Male
Female
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Menthol-Cigarette-Market/1475
Menthol Cigarette Market Key Players:
British American Tobacco
Imperial Brands
Philip Morris International
Altria Group
Japan Tobacco
Stellar Market Research is leading Aerospace & Defense research firm, has also published the following reports:
Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market size was valued at USD 15.47 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 22.80 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7%
FPV Drone Market size was valued at USD 219 Mn. in 2023 and the total Global FPV Drone revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.38 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1480 Mn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Menthol-Cigarette-Market/1475
In 2023 WHO has proposed to ban menthol cigarettes as menthol is considered and additive to cigarettes, misleading certain group of people to perceive it as less harmful. In April of 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expressed plan to ban menthol by august 2023, though the decision is stalled it may have negative implications on the US Menthol Cigarette Market.
Menthol Cigarette Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Filtered
Non-filtered
Flavored
Unflavored
By Distribution Channel
Retail Stores
Online Stores
Convenience Stores
Supermarkets
Other
By End-User
Male
Female
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Menthol-Cigarette-Market/1475
Menthol Cigarette Market Key Players:
British American Tobacco
Imperial Brands
Philip Morris International
Altria Group
Japan Tobacco
Stellar Market Research is leading Aerospace & Defense research firm, has also published the following reports:
Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market size was valued at USD 15.47 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 22.80 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7%
FPV Drone Market size was valued at USD 219 Mn. in 2023 and the total Global FPV Drone revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.38 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1480 Mn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results