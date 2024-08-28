Navigating Market Trends in Military Batteries: Growth Drivers and Key Players Revealed
Military Battery Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Analysis by Type (Rechargeable, Non-rechargeable), Installation (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Propulsion, Non-propulsion), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Marine), Composition, Voltage, Power Density and
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2024 ) The latest research from MarketsandMarkets sheds light on the promising future of the Military Battery Market, projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This growth trajectory highlights the increasing demand for advanced battery technologies driven by evolving defense and aerospace requirements.
Key Market Insights:
Rechargeable Batteries are emerging as a major force, offering compact designs and high power density. Their capability for multiple charge cycles and lower total cost of ownership is making them a preferred choice in military applications.
Lead-Acid Batteries remain a significant segment, accounting for 38% of the market in 2022. With a projected increase from USD 496 million to USD 605 million by 2027, lead-acid batteries continue to be crucial for various military platforms due to their reliability and cost-effectiveness.
Ground Platforms are anticipated to hold the largest share, driven by ongoing technological advancements, strategic investments, and the development of new military products. This segment's growth reflects the increased focus on enhancing ground combat capabilities and logistical support.
The Europe region is expected to see substantial growth at a rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. This is fueled by the demand for advanced, energy-efficient, and lightweight battery solutions that enhance safety, functionality, and operational reliability.
Emerging Trends:
The adoption of lithium-based batteries is rising, offering superior performance for aerospace and defense applications. These batteries, including variants like lithium iron phosphate and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide, are essential for high-performance military equipment.
Rechargeable Batteries are set to lead in the forecast period, thanks to their long-term cost benefits and adaptability in various military contexts, from propulsion systems to portable electronics.
Industry Leaders:
Key players such as EnerSys, GS Yuasa International Ltd, Saft, Exide Industries, and EaglePicher Technologies are at the forefront of this market. They are focusing on innovative product development, strategic partnerships, and expanding their global reach to gain a competitive edge. Their efforts include launching advanced battery solutions and exploring new market opportunities to meet the evolving needs of military and defense sectors.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
