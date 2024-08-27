Global Bromelain Market size is expected to reach USD 42.55 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market research.
Global Bromelain Market size was valued at USD 26.43 Bn. in 2023 from USD 26.43 Bn in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 42.55 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.42%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2024 ) North America Bromelain Market dominated the world market in 2023. The region shows preference for the for the natural supplements. The Enzymedica's Digest Gold and Doctor's Best Bromelain are some of the products popular in the US market. Asia Pacific Bromelain Market is emerging as the fastest growing region in 2023. Increased health awareness and the growing influence natural and herbal substances is what driving the market.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/bromelain-market/2378
The surge of chronic inflammation has driven the demand for Bromelain Market. The market does not have standardization in terms of source, production, and processing of bromelain, which acts as a challenge to the market.
Bromelain Market Segmentation
By Source
Stem
Fruit
By Application
Healthcare
Dietary Supplements
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/bromelain-market/2378
Bromelain Market Key Players:
Enzyme Development Corporation (U.S.)
Creative Enzymes (U.S.)
Enzybel International S.A. (Belgium)
Biozyme Laboratories (Germany)
Fooding Group Limited (China)
Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
