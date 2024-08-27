Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market size is expected to reach USD 591172.7 Mn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market size is expected to reach USD 591172.7 Mn. by 2030 from USD 401041.6 Mn in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2024 ) Asia Pacific Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market has dominated the Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market in 2023. Asia Pacific is home to around half of worlds brick kilns and majority of population, this is driving the Asia Pacific Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market. North America Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market follows closely behind and is expected to show rapid growth during the forecast period.
The global shift towards eco-friendly building materials is driving the Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market.
Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Segmentation
by Product Type
Concrete Block
Hollow
Cellular
Fully solid
Others (Lintel, jamb, etc.)
Brick
Clay
Sand Lime
Fly ash Clay
Others (soil stabilizers, engineering, etc.)
AAC Block
by Application
Structural
Hardscaping
Siding
Fireplace
Others
Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Key Players:
CRH plc
Wienerberger AG
Boral Limited
Acme Brick Company
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
