Torchlight Tax Offers Free Ebook on Living Trusts
Avoid Probate with a Living Trust is a free ebook is written by attorney Jim Daloisio, who is Director of Legal Services for Torchlight Tax, and by Dave Horwedel, CEO of Torchlight Tax.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2024 ) Torchlight Tax LLC, (https://torchlighttax.com), a full service tax firm, is offering a free ebook entitled Avoid Probate with a Living Trust.
The ebook is written by attorney Jim Daloisio, who is Director of Legal Services for Torchlight Tax, and by Dave Horwedel, CEO of Torchlight Tax.
Attorney Jim Daloisio stated “The primary purpose of a Living Trust is to protect your assets after your death and ensure your heirs receive them without hassle, unnecessary delays, or financial loss. A trust does this by keeping your assets out of Probate Court. Rather than having a judge assign an attorney (who is paid out of your estate) to oversee the distribution of your assets, you assign this duty to someone you know and trust.”
“Probate takes your assets and gives them to the court system to distribute. It can cost a lot of money to your estate and thus your heirs. If real estate, large assets, or operating companies are involved, I recommend a Living Trust be set up (along with other asset protection strategies that protect your assets throughout your lifetime). We would put your personal assets into your living trust. This protects these assets from having to go through Probate Court,” concluded Daloisio.
Anyone interested in getting a free copy of the ebook can download it here:
https://torchlighttax.info/avoid-probate-with-a-living-trust-ebook/
Torchlight Tax is a full-service tax firm, offering setup of living trusts, asset protection planning, tax preparation, filing late or amended returns, setting up corporations, IRS debt resolution, tax planning, retirement planning, and bookkeeping and accounting, for clients across the US. Their websites are https://torchlighttax.com and https://guarddogtax.com. They can be reached at 877-758-7797.
Contact Information:
torchlight tax
Dave Horwedel
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
