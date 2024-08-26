Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market size is expected to reach US$ 591172.7 Mn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
the concrete block and brick manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2024 ) Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of during this time. The expansion of the construction industry and increasing population are key drivers of this growth. Additionally, rising investments in R&D for innovative brick and block types are likely to further boost market growth in this region.
The global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is driven by infrastructure reconstruction, residential construction investments, and eco-friendly building materials. Rapid urbanization and foreign investments in emerging economies offer opportunities, despite challenges from advanced materials and eco-friendly demands.
Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Segmentation
by Product Type
1. Concrete Block
2. Hollow
3. Cellular
4. Fully solid
5. Others (Lintel, jamb, etc.)
6. Brick
7. Clay
8. Sand Lime
9. Fly ash Clay
10. Others (soil stabilizers, engineering, etc.)
11. AAC Block
by Application
1. Structural
2. Hardscaping
3. Siding
4. Fireplace
5. Others
Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Key Players:
1. CRH plc
2. Wienerberger AG
3. Boral Limited
4. Acme Brick Company
5. UltraTech Cement Ltd.
