Global Computed Tomography Market is expected to reach USD 9.4 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
North America dominated the Computed Tomography Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2024 ) Global Computed Tomography Market size was valued at USD 5.31 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.4 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3376/
North America led the Computed Tomography (CT) Market in 2023 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This leadership is attributed to the region's strong healthcare infrastructure, along with a high awareness and acceptance of advanced medical technologies. These factors have driven the extensive adoption and use of CT scanners across diverse medical specialties and healthcare facilities in North America.
The Interested Stakeholders can Enquire for the Purchase of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/3376/
Global Computed Tomography Market Segmentation
By Type
1. Low Slice CT Scanners
2. Medium Slice CT Scanners
3. High Slice CT Scanners
4. Portable/Point-of-Care CT Scanners
5. Others
By Application
1. Oncology
2. Neurology
3. Cardiology
4. Musculoskeletal Imaging
5. Others
By End User
1. Hospitals and Clinics
2. Diagnostic Imaging Centers
3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
4. Research and Academic Institutes
5. Others
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3376/
Global Computed Tomography Market Key Players:
1. Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany)
2. GE Healthcare (Chicago, Illinois, United States)
3. Philips Healthcare (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
4. Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Otawara, Japan)
5. Hitachi Healthcare (Tokyo, Japan)
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
The Dropshipping Market size was valued at USD 281.35 billion in 2023 and the total Dropshipping Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.1 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1426.44 billion.
Global Neobanking Market size was valued at USD 104.28 Bn. in 2023 and the total Neobanking revenue is expected to grow by 52.71 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2019.74 Bn
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3376/
North America led the Computed Tomography (CT) Market in 2023 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This leadership is attributed to the region's strong healthcare infrastructure, along with a high awareness and acceptance of advanced medical technologies. These factors have driven the extensive adoption and use of CT scanners across diverse medical specialties and healthcare facilities in North America.
The Interested Stakeholders can Enquire for the Purchase of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/3376/
Global Computed Tomography Market Segmentation
By Type
1. Low Slice CT Scanners
2. Medium Slice CT Scanners
3. High Slice CT Scanners
4. Portable/Point-of-Care CT Scanners
5. Others
By Application
1. Oncology
2. Neurology
3. Cardiology
4. Musculoskeletal Imaging
5. Others
By End User
1. Hospitals and Clinics
2. Diagnostic Imaging Centers
3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
4. Research and Academic Institutes
5. Others
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3376/
Global Computed Tomography Market Key Players:
1. Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany)
2. GE Healthcare (Chicago, Illinois, United States)
3. Philips Healthcare (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
4. Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Otawara, Japan)
5. Hitachi Healthcare (Tokyo, Japan)
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
The Dropshipping Market size was valued at USD 281.35 billion in 2023 and the total Dropshipping Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.1 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1426.44 billion.
Global Neobanking Market size was valued at USD 104.28 Bn. in 2023 and the total Neobanking revenue is expected to grow by 52.71 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2019.74 Bn
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results