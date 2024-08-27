Mass Spectrometry Market size is expected to reach USD 9.41 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research.
Mass Spectrometry Market size was valued at USD 5.6 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.41 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2024 ) North America Mass Spectrometry Market has dominated the Global Mass Spectrometry Market with well-established R&D infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies, strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Asia Pacific Mass Spectrometry Market is expected to witness highest growth in the forecast period.
The mass spectrometry market is driven by increased R&D activities in biotech and pharmaceutical industries and growing demand from the food and beverage sector. However, the Mass Spectrometry Market faces challenges due to the high cost of mass spectrometer devices, which can limit accessibility and adoption.
Mass Spectrometry Market Segmentation
By Product
Instruments
Hybrid Mass Spectrometry
Triple Quadrupole
Quadrupole ToF (Q-ToF)
Single Mass Spectrometry
Quadrupole
Time-Of-Flight (ToF)
Ion Trap
Software & Services
By Sample Preparation Technique
GC-MS
LC-MS
ICP-MS
Others
By Application
OMICS Research (Genomics, Proteomics and Metabolomics)
Drug Discovery
Environmental Testing
Food Testing
Pharma-Biopharma Manufacturing
Clinical Diagnostics
Applied Industries
Other Applications
by End User
Pharmaceutical Industries
Biotechnology Companies
Research Labs & Academic Institutes
Environmental Testing Labs
F&B Industry
Forensic Labs
Petrochemical Industry
Mass spectrometry Market Key Players:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Agilent Technologies
Waters Corporation
Danaher Corporation (SCIEX)
Bruker Corporation
Stellar Market Research has also published the following reports:
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
