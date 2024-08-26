Injectable Drug Delivery Market is expected to reach USD 1561.27 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research.
Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market size was valued at USD 752.95 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1561.27 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.98%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2024 ) The global injectable drug delivery market is driven by innovations like reusable and disposable injection pens, needle-free delivery systems, and auto-injectors. Increasing chronic diseases, a rising geriatric population, and growth in biologics and biosimilars are shifting preferences from vial-and-syringe to prefilled and reusable syringes.
North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market leads the Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market as diabetes and cancer are prevalent in the region. With over 30 million American with diabetes in 2018 the market growth of United States Injectable Drug Delivery Market is on the rise. The Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market is the second region after the North America.
Injectable Drug Delivery Market Segmentation
By Devices
Conventional Injection Devices
Self-injection devices
Needle-free Injectors
Autoinjectors
Pen Injectors
Wearable Injectors
Other Devices
By Formulations
Conventional Drug Delivery Formulations
Microparticles
Long-Acting Injection Formulations
By Formulation Packaging
Ampules
Vials
Cartridges
Bottles
By Therapeutic Application
Autoimmune diseases
HORMONAL DISORDERS
Orphan diseases
Cancer
Infectious diseases
Other therapeutic applications
By Usage Pattern
Curative care
Immunization
Others
By Site of Administration
Skin (Intradermal and subcutaneous)
Circulatory/Musculoskeletal system (Intravenous, Intracardiac, Intramuscular and Intraperitoneal)
Organs (Intravitreal and Intra-articular)
Central Nervous system (Intracerebral and intrathecal)
By Distribution Channel
Hospitals
Retail Pharmacy stores
By Patient Care Setting
Hospitals and Clinics
Home care settings
Other facilities of Use
Injectable Drug Delivery Market Key Players:
Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.)
Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)
Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)
Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
