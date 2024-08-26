Leukemia Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD 25.98 billion by 2030, says Stellar Market Research.
Leukemia Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 15.83 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.98 billion by 2030, at CAGR of 7.33 %.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2024 ) North America Leukemia Therapeutics Market dominated the Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, as the prevent cases of leukemia in the United States. The key players such as Pfizer, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb with their investments in the R&D sets the region apart. The Leukemia Therapeutics Market is seeing development as increasing number of cases has also increased the investments in R&D.
The leukemia therapeutics market is growing due to rising leukemia cases, increasing demand for targeted therapies, and significant growth potential in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, driven by extensive research on genetic mutations and molecular pathways.
Leukemia Therapeutics Market Segmentation
By Type
Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL)
Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML)
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
By Treatment
Chemotherapy
Targeted Therapy
Immunotherapy
Other Treatments
By Mode Of Administration
Injectable
Oral
By Molecular Type
Small Molecules
Biologics
By Gender
Male
Female
Leukemia Therapeutics Market Key Players:
Celgene (a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Johnson & Johnson
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
