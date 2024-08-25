Wheatgrass Products Market is expected to reach USD 338.52 million by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research.
Wheatgrass Products Market size was valued at USD 215 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 338.52 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7%
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 25, 2024 ) In 2023, North America Wheatgrass Products Market led the Global Wheatgrass Products Market, driven by advanced R&D infrastructure, health-conscious consumers, and a robust retail network. The region's early adoption of superfoods and rising demand for organic, clean-labeled products have attracted key players like DynamicGreens Wheatgrass, NOW Foods, and Pines Wheat Grass. The Asia Pacific Wheatgrass Products Market is expected to show considerable growth in the forecast period.
With the growing preference for plant-based foods and vegan options are driving the Wheatgrass Products Market. The superfood awareness is growing in the society driving the Wheatgrass Products Market. The Wheatgrass Products can be safely consumed by people with gluten sensitivity and celiac disease is also an important factor.
Wheatgrass Products Market Segmentation
By Type
Juice
Powder
By Raw Material
Regular Wheatgrass
Organic Wheatgrass
By Application
Health and Nutrition
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverages
By Distribution Channel
B2B
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Convenience Store
Specialty Store
Online Retailers
Others
Wheatgrass Products Market Key Players:
Pines International
Amazing Grass
Berg
Navitas Organics
