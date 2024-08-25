Colorants Market is expected to reach USD 88.55 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Colorant Market is expected to reach US$ 88.55 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 25, 2024 ) Colorant Market is expected to reach USD 88.55 Bn. by 2030 from USD 63.73 in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period.
Germany Colorants Market is leading the Global Colorants Market. The Europe Colorants Market constitutes of one third of the market share. North America Colorants Market is the second largest market after Europe. Asia Pacific Colorants Market is expected to show fastest growth during the forecast period. As per Maximize Market Research colorants demand in the region was estimated over 450 kilo tons in 2017 with China being the dominant consumer over the past few years.
Colorants Market Segmentation
by Product Type
Dyes
Pigment
by End Use Type
Packaging
Paint and coatings
Food & Beverages
Textiles
Paper & Printing
Others
by Source Type
Natural
Synthetic
Colorants Market Key Players:
I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Haining and Tongyuan Chemical Factory
Kiri industries Ltd, Merck KGAA
BASF SE
Sun Chemical Corporation
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
