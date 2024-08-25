Commercial Satellite Broadband Market is expected to reach US$ 9.97 Bn. by 2030
Commercial Satellite Broadband Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% during the forecast period and market is expected to reach US$ 9.97 Bn. by 2030.
Commercial Satellite Broadband Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% during the forecast period and market is expected to reach USD 9.97 Bn. by 2030, from USD 5.04 Bn in 2023.
North America Commercial Satellite Broadband Market has dominated the Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market in 2023, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period.
According to the analysis of Maximize Market Research approximately 700 satellites will be in geostationary or in low-earth orbit (LEO), to provide global broadband internet. As such OneWeb was granted permission by the FCC in 2023 to use the Ka- and Ku-band frequencies to launch 720 satellites. The business has raised more than USD 3 billion in funding for this.
Commercial Satellite Broadband Market Segmentation
by Component
Satellite
Gateway
Modem
Network Operations Centre
by Frequency Band
Ku
C
Ka
by End User
Civil Defence
Enterprise
Education
Hospitals
Government Agencies
Public Safety
Others
by Band Type
C-Band
X-Band
L-Band
K-Band
Others
Commercial Satellite Broadband Market Key Players:
Hughes Communications, Inc
ViaSat Inc
Thaicom Public Company Limited
Avonline Satellite Solutions Ltd
Speedcast International Limited
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
