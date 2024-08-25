Composites Market is expected to reach nearly USD 213.40 Billion by 2030
The Composites Market size was valued at USD 122.91 Billion in 2023 and the total Composites Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 213.40 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 25, 2024 ) The Composites Market size was valued at USD 122.91 Billion in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 213.40 Billion.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the composites market due to strong growth in automotive, construction, aerospace, and electronics industries in China, India, and Japan. China Composites Market is highly competitive, while India's composites consumption is rapidly growing, driven by renewable energy, EVs, and defense sectors.
Composites Market Segmentation
by Fiber Type
Glass Fiber Composites
Carbon Fiber Composites
Natural Fiber Composites
by Resin Type
Thermoset Composites
Thermoplastic Composites
by Manufacturing Process
Layup Process
Filament Winding Process
Injection Molding Process
Pultrusion Process
Compression Molding Process
Resin Transfer Molding Process
Others
by End-User
Automotive & Transportation
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Electrical & Electronics
Construction & Infrastructure
Pipes & Tanks
Marine
Others
Composites Market Key Players:
Owens Corning - Toledo, Ohio, USA
PPG Industries - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
Huntsman Corporation - The Woodlands, Texas, USA
Hexcel Corporation - Stamford, Connecticut, USA
I. DuPont Nemours & Co. (commonly known as DuPont) - Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Bangladesh Ceramics Tiles Market size was valued at USD 882.56 Million in 2023 and the total Bangladesh Ceramics Tiles Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.71 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2169.38 Million.
India Coating Market size was valued at INR 619.09 Bn in 2023 and the total India Coating revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly INR 896.38 Bn by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
