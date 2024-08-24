Cloud Gaming Market is expected to grow up to USD 48.12 Bn in 2030
Cloud Gaming Market was valued at US$ 3.60 Bn. in 2023. The Global Cloud Gaming Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 44.8 % over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 24, 2024 ) Cloud Gaming Market was valued at US$ 3.60 Bn. in 2023. The Global Cloud Gaming Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 44.8 % over the forecast period.
Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming Market held the largest share in the Global Cloud Gaming Market accounting for 46.2% in 2023. With more 5G infrastructure development projects underway in the area, the cloud gaming industry in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly. Additionally, a range of new client segments with varying levels of investment in gaming machines are using cloud gaming platforms due to their cost. North America Cloud Gaming Market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 39% during the forecast period. North America Cloud Gaming Market shows the tendency of early adoption of cloud technologies, increasing demand for online gaming, and extensive access to effective internet infrastructure. There are 5.2 billion smartphone connections in 2023 and this smartphone adoption would reach 80% in 2025.
Cloud Gaming Market Segmentation
by Type
File Streaming
Video Streaming
by Device
Smartphones
Tablets
Gaming Consoles
PCs & Laptops
Smart TVs
Head-mounted Displays
by End-user
Casual Gamers
Avid Gamers
Lifestyle Gamers
Cloud Gaming Market Key Players:
Amazon Web Services Inc.
Apple Inc.
Electronics Arts, Inc.
Google Inc.
Intel Corporation
Gaming Software Market size was valued at USD 135.7 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 270.92 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.8%
Graphic Card Market size was valued at USD 35.12 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 269.62 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.8%
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
