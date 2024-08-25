Patient Handling Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 17.12 Bn. by 2030, as per analysis of Stellar Market research.
Patient Handling Equipment Market size was valued at USD 11.16 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.12 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 25, 2024 ) North America Patient Handling Equipment Market dominates the global Patient Handling Equipment Market with its advanced healthcare infrastructure and care quality. Europe Patient Handling Equipment Market has stringent regulations about patient care comes second after North America Patient Handling Equipment Market. Asia-Pacific Patient Handling Equipment Market will be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.
Patient Handling Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product
Wheelchairs and Scooters
Medical Beds
Bathroom safety supplies
Ambulatory aids
Mechanical and transfer equipment
Others
By Application
Acute and critical care
Long term care
Mobility assistance
Fall Prevention
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Home care setting
Elderly care facilities
Others
Patient Handling Equipment Market Key Players:
Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Chicago, Illinois, USA
Invacare Corporation (Elyria, Ohio, USA)
Stryker (Kalamazoo, Michigan, USA)
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc. (Port Washington, New York, USA)
GF Health Products, Inc. (Georgia, USA)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
