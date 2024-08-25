Thermal Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 5.93 Bn by 2030, as per the Stellar Market Research.
Global Thermal Imaging Market size was valued at USD 3.67 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.93 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.54%.
North America Thermal Imaging Market dominated the global Thermal Imaging Market in terms of revenue in 2023. With robust manufacturing base and defence and aerospace sectors the region is expected to dominate the global Thermal Imaging Market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific Thermal Imaging Market is expected to show rapid growth during forecast period as security concerns are implying rising investments in the Thermal Imaging Market.
Thermal Imaging Market Segmentation
By Type
Handheld
Fixed/Mounted
By Technology
Cooled
Uncooled
By Product
Thermal Camera
Thermal Scopes
Thermal Module
By Wavelength
Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)
Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)
Longwave Infrared (LWIR)
By Application
Border Surveillance
Vehicle Targeting
C-UAS
Maritime & Coastal Surveillance
Critical Infrastructure
Others
By Vertical
Aerospace and Defense
Law Enforcement
Healthcare
Automotive
Oil and Gas
Residential
Manufacturing
Others
Thermal Imaging Market Key Players:
Teledyne FLIR Systems (US),
Fluke Corporation (US),
BAE Systems, Inc. (Virginia, United States)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (Maryland, United States)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Massachusetts, United States)
