Flexible Packaging Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93 percent for 2030, says Stellar Market Research
As per Stellar Market Research, the Flexible Packaging Market size was valued at USD 214.76 Bn. in 2023 and the total market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 343.29 Bn. by 2030.
The Flexible Packaging Market is growing fast driven by convenience and innovation. Flexible packaging is available in the various formats like seal and resealable pouches, gusseted bags, stand-up pouches, microwavable pouches, spouted pouches, zipper and vacuum bags. Over 50% of flexible packaging is used in the food industry, with significant growth in processed fruits, vegetables, and ready-to-eat foods.
Plastic pouches are particularly popular, contributing more than 25% growth due to their flexibility and convenience. Asia holds a dominant share, accounting for 40% of the global market, fueled by urbanization and rising demand for ready meals. However, concerns about environmental impacts from plastic use are leading to innovations and new strategies.
Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation:
By Material Type
Plastic
Paper
Aluminum Foil
Other Material Type
By Product
Pouches
Bags
Films & Wraps
Other Product Types
By End User Industry
Food
Beverage
Pharmaceutical and Medical
Household and Personal Care
Other End-User Industries
Flexible Packaging Market Key Industry:
Valvoline has introduced FlexFill, an innovative gear-oil packaging solution designed to make changing synthetic gear oil easier and more flexible.
ProAmpac has launched ProActive Recyclable R-2000F, a recyclable film for frozen foods that is eligible for store drop-off recycling.
Amcor has developed a dual-chamber pouch for drug-device combinations, enhancing protection against light, moisture, and oxygen to extend shelf life.
Berry Global Inc.
FlexPak Services LLC
Carbon black Market size was valued at USD 23.48 Bn. in 2023 and the revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 33.04 Bn. by 2030.
White Coal Market size was valued at USD 3.23 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.72 Bn. by 2030.
