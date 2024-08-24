Smart Electricity Meters Market is expected to reach USD 40.14 billion by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research analysis.
The Smart Electricity Meters Market size was valued at USD 22.67 billion in 2023. The global Smart Electricity Meters Market is expected to reach USD 40.14 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030.
Asia-Pacific Smart Electricity Meters Market dominated the global Smart Electricity Meters Market in 2023. China’s increasing investments in smart meters and India’s implementation of smart meters will boost the Smart Electricity Meters Market. This is followed by North America Smart Electricity Meters Market, Europe Smart Electricity Meters Market respectively.
The Smart Electricity Meters Market will create opportunities to collect massive data providing an opportunity for data analytics and insights in the Smart Electricity Meters Market. This however will only occur when the problem of high initial investment in the Smart Electricity Meters Market is solved. Many regions are switching to second-generation smart meters which provide greater interoperability, security, and communication capabilities.
Smart Electricity Meters Market Segmentation
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Meter Style
Smart Meters
Multi-Utility Smart Meters
By Phase
Single-Phase Smart Meters
Three-Phase Smart Meters
Mixed-Phase Smart Meters
Smart Electricity Meters Market Key Players:
AEM
Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd.
Apator SA
Arad Group
Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd
