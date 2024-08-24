Activated Carbon Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.32 percent for 2030, says Stellar Market Research
As per Stellar Market Research, the Activated Carbon Market size was valued at USD 6.81 Bn. in 2023 and the market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 12.70 Bn. by 2030.
Overview:
The activated carbon market is driven by its high adsorption capacity and diverse applications. Activated carbon, with a surface area exceeding 1000 m²/g, is crucial for removing pollutants from air and water due to its unique porous structure. As environmental regulations tighten, particularly with the EPA’s Maximum Achievable Control Technology standards and the European Union’s IPPC Directive, demand for activated carbon is rising.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Activated-Carbon-Market/298
With the expansion, the market faces challenges from raw material shortages, particularly for coconut shells and coal, causing price increases of 10% to 8% in recent years. Reactivated carbon is emerging as a cost-effective alternative, being 20-30% cheaper than new activated carbon, and it reduces CO₂ emissions significantly.
The Asia Pacific region leads the market, holding over 39% of global revenue, driven by affordable raw materials and labor. Key trends include rising carbon costs and stricter carbon pricing measures in Europe, impacting global market dynamics.
Activated Carbon Market Segmentation:
By Type
Powder Activated Carbon (PAC)
Granular Activated Carbon (GAC)
Extruded Activated Carbon (EAC)
Charcoal Activated Carbon Cloth (ACC)
By Application
Liquid Applications
Water Treatment
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical & Medical
Others
Gas-Phase Applications
Automotive
Industrial
Air Purification
Flue Gas Cleaning
Mercury Control
Solvent Recovery
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Activated-Carbon-Market/298
Activated Carbon Market Key Industry:
Osaka Gas Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Cabot Corporation (United States)
Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Haycarb Plc (Sri Lanka)
Stellar Market Research is leading Chemical and Material research firm, has also published the following reports:
Carbon black Market size was valued at USD 23.48 Bn. in 2023 and the revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 33.04 Bn. by 2030.
White Coal Market size was valued at USD 3.23 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.72 Bn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research provided detailed market research. They research many topics like Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other sectors. The company provide numerous services i.e. consultancy, Market Intelligence, Syndicate Research etc. to help executives in any organization and consumers achieve their mission-critical goals.
