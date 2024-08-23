Dialysis Market size was valued at USD 204.27 Bn in 2030
Dialysis Market size was valued at US$ 204.27 Bn. in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2024 to 2030. Asia Pacific Region leads the Global Dialysis Market by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 23, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Dialysis Market size was valued at USD 204.27 Bn in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7 percent from 2024 to 2030 Asia Pacific Region leads the Global Dialysis Market by 2030.
When the kidneys are unable to function normally, both peritoneal and haemodialysis dialysis work on the same premise of intensifying the blood and removing toxins from the patient's body.
The rise in the number of diabetic and hypertensive patients, as well as an increase in financing for the development of new medicines and a rise in the number of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), are all contributing to market growth. Complications like peritonitis, heart issues, and vascular access problems, which contribute to high mortality rates among dialysis patients, could also impact dynamics.
The Asia Pacific dominates the Global Dialysis market during the forecast period 2024-2030. North America is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2024-2030. This is due to the existence of many dialysis centers such as American Dialysis Centres, FMC North America, and DaVita Americas Dialysis.
Dialysis Market Segmentation
by Product
Equipment
Consumables
Services
by Type
Hemodialysis
Peritoneal dialysis
by End-Use
In-center dialysis
Home dialysis
Dialysis Market Key Players:
Asahi Kasei Corporation
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter
DaVita Inc.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co
Haemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market size was valued at USD 104.08 Billion in 2023 and the total Haemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 193.96 Billion in 2030.
Peritoneal Dialysis Market size was valued at USD 35.78 Billion in 2023 and the total Peritoneal Dialysis Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 53.66 Billion by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
