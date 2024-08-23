Chlorine Market is expected to reach USD 25.36 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Chlorine Market was valued at US $ 18.18 Bn. in 2023, and it is expected to reach US $ 25.36 Bn. by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period.
Chlorine Market was valued at USD 18.18 Bn. in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 25.36 Bn. by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Chlorine Market has dominated the Global Chlorine Market in 2023 with more than 76.23% overall market share. The rising construction spending in China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand are expected to drive the Asia Chlorine Market further, with a growth rate of 4.72% over the forecast period. North America Chlorine Market follows second after Asia-Pacific with a growth rate of 4.2% over the forecast period.
The Chlorine Market is driven by uses of Chlorine, as primary disinfectant allowed by World Health Organization (WHO). Chlorine as a vital industrial chemical is used in pharmaceutical and personal care sector. For the fabrication of protective equipment used in defense and law enforcement, chlorine chemistry is used. These factors are driving the Global Chlorine Market.
Chlorine Market Segmentation
by Process Type
Mercury Cell Process
Diaphragm Process
Membrane Process
by End Use Industry Type
Pharmaceutical Industry
Water Treatment Plant
Plastic Industry
Chemical Industry
Others
by Application Type
Ethylene dichloride (EDC)/Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
Organic chemicals
Inorganic chemicals
Chlorinated intermediaries
C1/C2 aromatics
Others
Chlorine Market Key Players:
Ercros S.A
BASF SE
Olin Corporation
PPG Industries
FMC Corporation
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
