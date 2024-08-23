Copper Market is expected to reach USD 4.26 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Global Copper Market was valued at US $ 3.19 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US $ 4.26 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 23, 2024 ) Copper Market was valued at USD 3.19 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 4.26 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific dominated the Copper Market in 2022, with more than 37% of market share. This was followed by North America and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), after a decade of tremendous growth, there were 10 million electric cars on the road around the world by the end of 2022, despite the pandemic-related global decline in car sales, which saw global car sales decline 16.2% in 2022, electric car registrations increased by 41.3%.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29798/
Copper is used as a heat and electricity conductor, a building material, and a component of numerous metal alloys, including sterling silver for jewellery, cupronickel for nautical hardware and coins, and thermocouples for temperature monitoring, and constantan for strain gauges.
Copper Market Segmentation
by Product
Wire and cable
Electronics and related devices
Electric motors
Renewable energy production
Architecture
Antibiofouling
Antimicrobial
Speculative investing
Folk medicine
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29798/
by Mining Type
Underground Mining,
Surface Mining
Copper Market Key Players:
Anglo American Plc
ntofagasta Plc
BHP Billiton Group
Codelco
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29798/
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Silver Nitrate market was valued at USD 3.59 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.11 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.18 % during the forecast period.
Calcium Acetate market was valued at USD 124.11 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 158.6 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.56 % during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Asia-Pacific dominated the Copper Market in 2022, with more than 37% of market share. This was followed by North America and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), after a decade of tremendous growth, there were 10 million electric cars on the road around the world by the end of 2022, despite the pandemic-related global decline in car sales, which saw global car sales decline 16.2% in 2022, electric car registrations increased by 41.3%.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29798/
Copper is used as a heat and electricity conductor, a building material, and a component of numerous metal alloys, including sterling silver for jewellery, cupronickel for nautical hardware and coins, and thermocouples for temperature monitoring, and constantan for strain gauges.
Copper Market Segmentation
by Product
Wire and cable
Electronics and related devices
Electric motors
Renewable energy production
Architecture
Antibiofouling
Antimicrobial
Speculative investing
Folk medicine
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29798/
by Mining Type
Underground Mining,
Surface Mining
Copper Market Key Players:
Anglo American Plc
ntofagasta Plc
BHP Billiton Group
Codelco
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29798/
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Silver Nitrate market was valued at USD 3.59 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.11 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.18 % during the forecast period.
Calcium Acetate market was valued at USD 124.11 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 158.6 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.56 % during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results