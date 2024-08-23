Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market worth $16.0 billion by 2029
Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends by product (Dental Implants Market, Dental Prosthetics Market), Dental Implants Market (Material, Design, Type, Price and Type of Facility), Dental Prosthetics Market, Region - Global Forecast to
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 23, 2024 ) The report "Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market by product (Dental Implants Market, Dental Prosthetics Market), Dental Implants Market (Material, Design, Type, Price and Type of Facility), Dental Prosthetics Market, Region- Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2029 from USD 10.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2029. Increase in prevalence of dental problems, including dental caries and periodontal diseases across the globe contributes in the dental implants and prosthetics market growth. Dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to surge in dental tourism. However, side effects and failure of dental treatments are anticipated to limit the market's expansion to a certain degree.
Download PDF Brochure:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=695&utm_source=emailwire&utm_medium=refrral
The dental implants and prosthetics market is further segmented based on the product, dental implant market, dental prosthetics market and region.
The tapered dental implants segment is expected to account for the largest share, by design in the dental implants and prosthetics market.
In 2022, tapered dental implants offer some unique advantages compared to traditional straight-walled implants, making them a valuable choice for certain situations. The tapered design creates a wedge effect during insertion, compressing the surrounding bone and providing initial stability. This is particularly beneficial in soft or compromised bone areas. Tapered implants are particularly suitable for patients with soft or resorbed bone, where traditional implants may lack sufficient stability which is expected to drive the market growth.
The root form dental implants segment is expected to account for the largest share on the basis of type in the dental implants and prosthetics market.
The dental implants and prosthetics market is divided into root-form dental implants and plate-form dental implants. The dental implants and prosthetics market is dominated by the into root-form dental implants type as they closely mimic the shape and function of natural tooth roots, offering a variety of advantages for restoring missing teeth. It allows for natural-looking restorations due to the buried nature of the implant and predictable emergence profile and it stimulates bone growth around the implant, preventing bone resorption after tooth loss.
Based on dentures, the partial dentures segment dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The dentures in dental prosthetics market is segmented into partial dentures and complete dentures. During the projection period, The dental prosthetics market is dominated by the partial dentures because these are valuable tools in restoring missing teeth and the functions they provide, offering a balance of practicality and aesthetics. These dentures also improves chewing, speaking, and overall oral health by preventing remaining teeth from shifting. It also fills in gaps left by missing teeth, preventing facial sagging and preserving a youthful appearance.
Based on dental prosthetics market type of facility, the dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
With the highest CAGR in the dental prosthetics market, dental hospitals and clinics have become the largest category. This is mostly because hospitals and clinics often have more advanced imaging equipment and surgical tools, which can be beneficial for complex dental procedures requiring precision or specialized care. Some clinics might lack specific equipment or technology readily available in hospitals, potentially influencing patients' decisions.
Europe to dominate the dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period.
With a share in 2022, Europe will be the largest regional market for dental implants and prosthetics market. The dental implants and prosthetics market is dominated by Europe in the largest sector for a number of reasons, including a substantial market share. Europe countries are actively involved in developing and adopting advanced dental technologies. Local companies are innovating in materials, design, and surgical techniques, making implants and prosthetics more accessible and efficient.
Request for Sample Pages :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=695&utm_source=emailwire&utm_medium=refrral
Key Players
The prominent players in the global dental implants and prosthetics market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation) (US), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), ZimVive Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan) Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Bicon, LLC (US), Adin Dental Implant Systems (Israel), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland), Southern Implants (South Africa), Keystone Dental Inc (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ultradent Products Inc(US), SDI Dental Implants (Germany), Advin Health Care (India), Shofu Inc (Japan), Bioline Dental Implants. (Germany), Dentaurum GMBH & Co. KG (Germany).
Download PDF Brochure:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=695&utm_source=emailwire&utm_medium=refrral
The dental implants and prosthetics market is further segmented based on the product, dental implant market, dental prosthetics market and region.
The tapered dental implants segment is expected to account for the largest share, by design in the dental implants and prosthetics market.
In 2022, tapered dental implants offer some unique advantages compared to traditional straight-walled implants, making them a valuable choice for certain situations. The tapered design creates a wedge effect during insertion, compressing the surrounding bone and providing initial stability. This is particularly beneficial in soft or compromised bone areas. Tapered implants are particularly suitable for patients with soft or resorbed bone, where traditional implants may lack sufficient stability which is expected to drive the market growth.
The root form dental implants segment is expected to account for the largest share on the basis of type in the dental implants and prosthetics market.
The dental implants and prosthetics market is divided into root-form dental implants and plate-form dental implants. The dental implants and prosthetics market is dominated by the into root-form dental implants type as they closely mimic the shape and function of natural tooth roots, offering a variety of advantages for restoring missing teeth. It allows for natural-looking restorations due to the buried nature of the implant and predictable emergence profile and it stimulates bone growth around the implant, preventing bone resorption after tooth loss.
Based on dentures, the partial dentures segment dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The dentures in dental prosthetics market is segmented into partial dentures and complete dentures. During the projection period, The dental prosthetics market is dominated by the partial dentures because these are valuable tools in restoring missing teeth and the functions they provide, offering a balance of practicality and aesthetics. These dentures also improves chewing, speaking, and overall oral health by preventing remaining teeth from shifting. It also fills in gaps left by missing teeth, preventing facial sagging and preserving a youthful appearance.
Based on dental prosthetics market type of facility, the dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
With the highest CAGR in the dental prosthetics market, dental hospitals and clinics have become the largest category. This is mostly because hospitals and clinics often have more advanced imaging equipment and surgical tools, which can be beneficial for complex dental procedures requiring precision or specialized care. Some clinics might lack specific equipment or technology readily available in hospitals, potentially influencing patients' decisions.
Europe to dominate the dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period.
With a share in 2022, Europe will be the largest regional market for dental implants and prosthetics market. The dental implants and prosthetics market is dominated by Europe in the largest sector for a number of reasons, including a substantial market share. Europe countries are actively involved in developing and adopting advanced dental technologies. Local companies are innovating in materials, design, and surgical techniques, making implants and prosthetics more accessible and efficient.
Request for Sample Pages :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=695&utm_source=emailwire&utm_medium=refrral
Key Players
The prominent players in the global dental implants and prosthetics market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation) (US), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), ZimVive Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan) Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Bicon, LLC (US), Adin Dental Implant Systems (Israel), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland), Southern Implants (South Africa), Keystone Dental Inc (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ultradent Products Inc(US), SDI Dental Implants (Germany), Advin Health Care (India), Shofu Inc (Japan), Bioline Dental Implants. (Germany), Dentaurum GMBH & Co. KG (Germany).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results