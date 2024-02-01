Nucleic Acid Aptamers Market to Surge to $732.5 Million by 2031, Growing at a Robust 16.7% CAGR
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 23, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Nucleic Acid Aptamers Market is valued at US$ 217.3 million in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 732.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Nucleic acid aptamers are molecules of DNA or RNA that are short and single-stranded. They can bind to specific targets, such as proteins, tiny compounds, or even cells, with a highly specific and high affinity. A number of factors have contributed to the expansion of the nucleic acid aptamers-based therapeutics and diagnostics market. These include an uptick in the number of clinical trials aimed at developing these products, a greater understanding of the benefits of aptamers over antibodies, a rise in pharmaceutical research and development spending, and an uptick in the incidence of chronic and rare diseases. Players in the nucleic acid aptamers market can anticipate a plethora of potential prospects, including an increase in venture capital investment for nucleic acid aptamers research and a surge in collaborations with research institutes and pharmaceutical companies.
However, a lack of qualified workers can pose a problem to the market’s expansion, and the product’s poor reception in comparison to antibodies could slow market growth. Additionally, a number of researchers have recently focused on aptamers owing to the competitive advantages they offer in terms of production, purification, and drug delivery for killing target cells. Furthermore, the demand for nucleic acid aptamers in the market includes the increasing recognition of the importance of aptamers compared to antibodies, advancements in technology, and the expanding range of diseases, which are further factors propelling their expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Nucleic Acid Aptamers Market:
• Aptagen Labs
• Aptamer Group
• Base Pair Biotechnologies
• NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.
• Aptamer Sciences, Inc.
• SomaLogic Operating Co., Inc.
• AptaTargets SL.
• Aptus Biotech S.L
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Due to their great specificity in binding to a wide variety of targets and their adaptability, the demand for nucleic acid aptamers is high in the diagnostic and therapeutic fields. Additionally, among the many important uses for these molecules are biosensors, targeted medicine administration, and the detection of cancer and viral infections. Another reason aptamers are more appealing than conventional antibodies is because they are easier to synthesize, have reduced production costs, and are stable. The need for nucleic acid aptamers is on the rise due to several factors, including the increased spending on biotechnology, the growth of the molecular diagnostics industry, and the popularity of customized medicine, which will contribute to the expansion of the market in the coming years.
Challenges:
The nucleic acid aptamers market is slowing growth because several obstacles are reducing the growth of the nucleic acid aptamers industry. Aptamers are not widely used because of the high expenses of development and production, as well as the necessity for specialized equipment and knowledge. Furthermore, there is a substantial obstacle in the form of rivalry from existing antibody-based technologies. Market expansion has been slower than expected due in part to regulatory barriers and the time it takes to approve new diagnostic and therapeutic uses. The potential of aptamers is not well known or understood by researchers and physicians, which further reduces their uptake. The general public’s and healthcare professionals’ lack of familiarity with this cutting-edge technology also poses a challenge to their growth in the market.
Regional Trends:
The North American nucleic acid aptamers market is expected to report a large market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because it is a centre for pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development. In addition, the region’s heavy investment in R&D has spurred improvements in aptamer technology, such as better methods of selection, higher binding affinities, and new uses in diagnostics and medication delivery. In addition, ophthalmology-related product approvals are anticipated to propel the market in North America. Besides, Europe had a remarkable share in the market because of greater funding for research and development, which has resulted in more advancements in aptamer product creation. The region’s green light for novel aptamer-based pharmaceuticals is driving the global nucleic acid aptamers market in this region.
Recent Developments:
Segmentation of Nucleic Acid Aptamers Market-
By Type-
• DNA Aptamer
• RNA Aptamer
• XNA Aptamer
By Application-
• Drug Delivery
• Anti-viral Therapy
• Pathogen Recognition
• Disease Recognition
• Stem Cell Markers
• Others
By Indication-
• Viral Infection
• Cancer
• Ophthalmology
• Others
By End-User-
• Biopharmaceutical Companies
• Diagnostic Centers
• CROs
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Segmentation of Nucleic Acid Aptamers Market-
By Type-
• DNA Aptamer
• RNA Aptamer
• XNA Aptamer
By Application-
• Drug Delivery
• Anti-viral Therapy
• Pathogen Recognition
• Disease Recognition
• Stem Cell Markers
• Others
By Indication-
• Viral Infection
• Cancer
• Ophthalmology
• Others
By End-User-
• Biopharmaceutical Companies
• Diagnostic Centers
• CROs
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
