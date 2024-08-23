Denim Fabric Market is expected to reach USD 32.03 Bn. by 2030, says Stellar Market Research
Denim Fabric Market size was valued at USD 23.54 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.03 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5%
Overview:
Asis-Pacific has dominated the Denim Fabric Market in 2023, as the Youth and GenZ population increases. With easy availability of raw materials such as cotton and denim the Denim Fabric Market sees growth opportunities. Well-established textile infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies, low labor and production cost are some of the primary driving factors for Asia Denim Fabric Market.
GenZ’s influence on the Denim Fabric Market can be seen as fashion and décor trends are seeing an upwards trend. Social media has shaped the younger generation and the effect of fashion trends are directly reflected on the Denim Fabric Market. Fluctuating raw material prices can be a challenge for the Denim Fabric Market.
Denim Fabric Market Segmentation
By Type
Raw
Sanforised
Crushed
Stretch
Vintage
Selvedge
Others
By Raw Material
Cotton
Spandex
Polyester
Others
By End User
Clothing
Homeware
Accessories
Others
Denim Fabric Market Key Players:
Isko Denim
Arvind Limited
Cone Denim LLC
Raymond UCO Denim Pvt. Ltd
Kontoor Brands, Inc.
