Non-alcoholic Beverage Market is expected to reach USD 1,825 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar market Research.
Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market size was valued at USD 1,093 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,825 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6%
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 23, 2024 )
Overview:
North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Market has held its leadership position in 2023 and is expected to dominate the Non-alcoholic Beverage Market in the forecast period as well. Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market key players are also expanding their reach in Asia-pacific Non-alcoholic Beverage Market, as it is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period.
The rise of health culture and the concept of healthy hydration has been the primary driving force of the Non-alcoholic Beverage Market. E-commerce expansion has presented the Non-alcoholic Beverage Market with significant growth opportunities and is expected to drive the Non-alcoholic Beverage Market further.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/non-alcoholic-beverage-market/2374
Non-alcoholic Beverage Market Segmentation
By Type
Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD)
Ready-to-Drink Coffee & Tea
Bottled Water
Fruit Beverages
Others
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience stores
Specialty Stores
Others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/non-alcoholic-beverage-market/2374
Non-alcoholic Beverage Market Key Players:
The Coca-Cola Company
PepsiCo
Nestlé
Danone
Red Bull GmbH
G. Barr
Stellar Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Hemp Fabric Market size was valued at USD 12.8 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Paper Products revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.37% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 114.7 Bn. by 2030
Apparel Resale Market size was valued at USD 72.52 Bn. in 2023 and the total Apparel Resale Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.27 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 184.49 Bn. by 2030
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Overview:
North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Market has held its leadership position in 2023 and is expected to dominate the Non-alcoholic Beverage Market in the forecast period as well. Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market key players are also expanding their reach in Asia-pacific Non-alcoholic Beverage Market, as it is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period.
The rise of health culture and the concept of healthy hydration has been the primary driving force of the Non-alcoholic Beverage Market. E-commerce expansion has presented the Non-alcoholic Beverage Market with significant growth opportunities and is expected to drive the Non-alcoholic Beverage Market further.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/non-alcoholic-beverage-market/2374
Non-alcoholic Beverage Market Segmentation
By Type
Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD)
Ready-to-Drink Coffee & Tea
Bottled Water
Fruit Beverages
Others
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience stores
Specialty Stores
Others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/non-alcoholic-beverage-market/2374
Non-alcoholic Beverage Market Key Players:
The Coca-Cola Company
PepsiCo
Nestlé
Danone
Red Bull GmbH
G. Barr
Stellar Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Hemp Fabric Market size was valued at USD 12.8 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Paper Products revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.37% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 114.7 Bn. by 2030
Apparel Resale Market size was valued at USD 72.52 Bn. in 2023 and the total Apparel Resale Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.27 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 184.49 Bn. by 2030
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results