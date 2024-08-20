Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Reach USD 4.93 Billion in 2032 Growing at A Rate of 10.25% By 2024 - 2032
The automobile keyless access system is an electronic lock that allows a vehicle's owner to obtain physical entry and unlock and lock the car without the need for a traditional mechanical key.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 20, 2024 ) Pune, 19, August 2024: Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market was valued at USD 2.05 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion by the year 2032, at a CAGR of 10.25% from 2024-2032. The automotive keyless access system is a significant technological advancement that enhances vehicle security and convenience. By eliminating the need for traditional mechanical keys, these systems allow car owners to easily unlock, lock, and start their vehicles. The system relies on various technologies such as biometric scanning, electronic locks, radio frequency identification (RFID), and Bluetooth, all of which contribute to a seamless and secure experience. Among these, the most commonly used method involves sending a radio frequency (RF) signal from a remote transmitter to the vehicle's control module or receiver. This signal is typically encrypted to prevent unauthorized access, ensuring that only the rightful owner can gain entry to the car. The global automotive keyless access systems market is witnessing rapid growth, particularly in technologically advanced countries like Germany and the United States. This growth is driven by increasing vehicle sales in developing economies, where consumers are attracted to the convenience and enhanced security offered by keyless entry systems. Moreover, stringent regulatory frameworks focusing on vehicular safety are pushing automakers to adopt advanced security measures, further boosting the demand for keyless access systems. As automotive technology continues to evolve, the keyless access system market is expected to expand, offering new features and improved security protocols to meet the demands of modern consumers.
Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Dynamics
The growth in car sales across both developing and developed countries, coupled with rising safety and security concerns, particularly in emerging markets, is driving the expansion of the automotive keyless entry system market. These systems now incorporate advanced features like tailgate access, seat adjustments, tire pressure monitoring, vehicle alarms, light control, and multimedia storage. Moreover, stringent automotive safety regulations, such as the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP), and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), are further encouraging the adoption of these systems. Consequently, the demand for automotive keyless entry systems is expected to rise, fueling market growth in the coming years.
Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Automotive Keyless Entry System Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The North American region is leading the Automotive Keyless Entry System Market, driven by factors such as increasing purchasing power parity (PPP), strong participation from major automotive companies, and a robust technical infrastructure. Both OEM and aftermarket options are widely embraced by customers, particularly in the United States and Canada. The majority of market revenue is generated by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Additionally, the market's growth is further accelerated by rising internet penetration and the growing number of smartphone users, which are advancing the automotive sector.
Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Segment Analysis
By Type
• Passive Keyless Entry Systems
• Remote Keyless Entry Systems Fast
Based on the Type, the market is segmented into Passive Keyless Entry Systems and Remote Keyless Entry Systems Fast. Remote Keyless Entry Systems Fast are expected to dominate the Automotive Keyless Entry System Market during the forecast period. Remote Keyless Entry Systems (RKES) dominate the Automotive Keyless Entry System Market due to their superior security, access control, and convenience. Widely used in both budget and premium vehicles, RKES allows users to control car access and start the engine via digital keys on a mobile app. Although Passive Keyless Entry Systems (PKES) offer hands-free unlocking and push-button start, RKES is preferred for its lower cost and enhanced functionality compared to standard keys, driving its market dominance throughout the forecast period.
By Application
• Passenger Cars
• Commercial Vehicles
GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE KEYLESS ENTRY SYSTEM MARKET BY REGION
• NORTH AMERICA
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• EASTERN EUROPE
o Russia
o Bulgaria
o The Czech Republic
o Hungary
o Poland
o Romania
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• WESTERN EUROPE
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o The Netherlands
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• ASIA PACIFIC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o The Philippines
o Australia
o New-Zealand
o Rest Of APAC
• MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
o Turkey
o Bahrain
o Kuwait
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
• SOUTH AMERICA
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Automotive Keyless Entry System Key Competitors include:
• DENSO CORPORATION
• HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
• ZF Friedrichshafen AG
• Continental AG
• ALPS ALPINE CO. LTD
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Valeo S.A
• Microchip Technology Inc
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• NXP Semiconductors and other major layers
Key questions answered in the Automotive Keyless Entry System Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global Automotive Keyless Entry System market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the Automotive Keyless Entry System market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Automotive Keyless Entry System market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Automotive Keyless Entry System market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Automotive Keyless Entry System market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges that the Automotive Keyless Entry System market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Automotive Keyless Entry System market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Automotive Keyless Entry System market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
By Application
• Passenger Cars
• Commercial Vehicles
