The Cobalt Market is expected to reach 250.92 kilo-tons by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
The Africa region was leading the market, with the top five nations accounting for more than 80% of total production.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 20, 2024 ) The Cobalt Market demand in 2023 of 137.26 Kilo-tons and the Cobalt market is growing at CAGR 9%, and it is expected to reach 250.92 Kilo tons by 2030.
The Africa Cobalt Market is dominating with 71% of the supply of the global cobalt market and is holding 3.6 million tons of reserves. North America cobalt market holds 285,000 tons of cobalt reserves, with Canada contributing 230,000 tons.
In 2023, the cobalt world trade was valued at $4.83 Bn, with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) being the top exporter ($1.91 billion) and China the top importer ($2.13 billion). The Democratic Republic of Congo contributes around 69% of the world’s mined cobalt. The cobalt market demand from 2,900 tonnes in 1999 to over 70,000 tonnes in 2022, registering a CAGR of 15.6%, and the market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period.
Cobalt Market Segmentation
by Application
Battery Chemicals
Super alloys
Ceramics and pigments
Hard metals
Magnet
Binder Materials
Life Science
Others
by Form
Metal
Chemical compound
by End User
Alloys
Magnets
Hard Materials
Catalyst
Inks and Dyes
Batteries
Others
Cobalt Market Key Players:
1. Glencore plc (Switzerland)
2. Umicore (Belgium)
3. Vale S.A. (Brazil)
4. Jinchuan Group Internation Resources Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong)
5. Huayou cobalt Co Ltd (China)
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
