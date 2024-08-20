Global CMP Slurry Market which was at USD 1.48 Bn in 2023, is expected to reach at USD 2.34 Bn in 2030 with a CAGR of 6.78%.
Asia-Pacific market is accounted for significant share in the global CMP Slurry’s market and expected to hold the large share of the market during forecasting period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 20, 2024 ) Asia-Pacific CMP Slurry Market is the highest market share in 2023, and is expected to dominate the market with fastest growth as per projections. Japan and North America CMP Slurry Market are following closely behind, as North America experiencing lower CAGR than Japan through forecast period.
The CMP Slurry Market is experiencing growth as highly dilatable and tunable CMP slurries are essential for technical and economic objectives in the semiconductor industry. With multiple stages involved in semiconductor market the demand for different types of CMP Slurry is what driving the CMP Slurry Market. The rise of semiconductor materials and equipment industry, the optimization of CMP processes, evaluation of new pad entrants will be important in the CMP Slurry Market.
CMP Slurry Market Segmentation
by Product Type
Aluminum Oxide
Ceramic
Cerium Oxide
Silica
Others
by Application
Silicon Wafers
Optical Substrate
Disk Drive Components
Other Microelectronic Surfaces
CMP Slurry Market Key Players:
1. Cabot Corporation
2. Hitachi Chemical
3. Samsung Electronics
4. FujiFilm
5. Dow Chemicals
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market size was valued at USD 6.27 Bn in 2023 and the total Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment revenue is expected to grow by 8.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 10.82 Bn.
Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market size was valued at USD 10.7 Bn. in 2023 and the total 3D Semiconductor Packaging revenue is expected to grow by 15.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 29.34 Bn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market size was valued at USD 6.27 Bn in 2023 and the total Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment revenue is expected to grow by 8.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 10.82 Bn.
Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market size was valued at USD 10.7 Bn. in 2023 and the total 3D Semiconductor Packaging revenue is expected to grow by 15.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 29.34 Bn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
