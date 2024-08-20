North America Floor Coatings Market is Projected to Reach USD 1286.68 Billion in 2032, Growing at a Rate of 7.01% to Forecast 2024-2032.
Floor coatings are essential for protecting concrete surfaces in demanding environments such as warehouses, chemical plants, and manufacturing facilities.
Pune, 20, August 2024: North America Floor Coatings Market was valued at USD 699.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1286.68 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.01%. Floor coatings are essential to protect concrete floors in high-demand environments such as warehouses, chemical plants, and manufacturing plants. These coatings provide a strong barrier against wear, dirt, chemicals, and the effects of ice-melt cycles. It not only extends the life of concrete floors but also improves their appearance and performance. There are different types of platforms available, each with unique benefits. Acrylic coatings are known for their affordability and ease of application and are ideal for small to medium-sized parking spaces. Epoxies are extremely durable and chemical resistant, making them ideal for industrial environments where heavy machinery and corrosive materials are present. Polyurethanes offer durability and UV stability, making them ideal for outdoor and indoor vehicles. Polyprotic polyurea coatings cure quickly and provide durability and chemical resistance, which is ideal for environments where downtime is minimized. Special elastomeric coatings provide flexibility and crack adherence, making them ideal for environments subject to movement or expansion of the substrate.
North America Floor Coatings Market Dynamics
Concrete has been used as a flooring material for basements, garages, patios, and urban areas for years. However, as with other flooring materials, installation, and finishing techniques for concrete floors have evolved over the years, as there are many materials to suit almost any design or budget. Concrete combines durability for heavy traffic areas with unlimited adaptability. These two things combine to make it a good choice for shops, restaurants and bars, offices, churches, schools, pharmacies, and industrial buildings. In addition, the design parameters for concrete floors are very different., colored concrete floors are often replaced with natural stone or concrete tiles, mostly in residential buildings. Demand for concrete floors is growing rapidly as more commercial, industrial, and residential customers choose polished concrete. Due to increasing environmental concerns, many authorities and end users are using green and environmentally friendly floor coverings. With increased attention to health, safety, and environmental regulations in floor covering applications, end users are increasingly interested in environmentally friendly floor coverings. Therefore, the demand for environmentally friendly products from end users has led manufacturers to reduce the use of organic compounds (VOC) in floor coverings and to choose non-metallic paint products. Water-based coatings contain less than 5% water solvents, which is environmentally friendly because water is used as a solvent to disperse the resin instead of organic solvents, known as VOCs.
North America Floor Coatings Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the North American floor Coatings Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The North American floor-covering market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period due to the growth in the construction industry. The demand for concrete floors is increasing because of their durability, economy, ease of maintenance, flexibility, weather resistance, etc. The region is seeing rapid construction growth across the United States and Canada, with the housing sector driving growth as economic conditions improve. For the most part, demand for construction services has been buoyed by favorable macroeconomic conditions, including rising incomes, relatively low interest rates, and increased access to credit.
North America Floor Coatings Market Segment Analysis
By Technology
Water-Borne
Solvent-Borne
Others
Based on the Technology, the market is segmented into Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne, and Others. Water-borne are expected to dominate the North America Floor Coatings Market during the forecast period. Floor coverings are water soluble and environmentally friendly. To ensure good results, it is necessary to be precise, accurate and clean during the process. Liquid floor coverings have a lower solid content than metal ones. Solvent-based floor coverings contain a water trap that evaporates through a chemical reaction with oxygen. Air movement around the metal-melting pad cover speeds up the reaction, thereby reducing drying time. Applying a layer of metal-based coatings directly to an uneven surface results in a smooth surface. The metal segment is estimated to account for the second largest segment of the North American floor-covering market. Another area is technologies such as powder coating, high solids coatings, and radiation-resistant coatings.
By Product Type
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Polyaspartic
Others
By Component
One-Component
Two-Component
Three-Component
Others
By Application
Concrete
Wood
Terrazzo
Others
By End Use
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
North America Floor Coatings Key Competitors include:
3M
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Ppg Industries, Inc.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Mbcc Group
Dow
Florock
Asian Paints Ppg Pvt. Limited
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
Dsm
Rpm International Inc
The Lubrizol Corporation, and other major players.
Key questions answered in the North America Floor Coatings Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the North American floor Coatings market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the North America Floor Coatings market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the North America Floor Coatings market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the North America Floor Coatings market?
Who are the leading companies in the North American Floor Coatings market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the North American floor Coatings market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the North American floor Coatings market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the North American floor Coatings market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
North America Floor Coatings Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
North America Floor Coatings Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, North America Floor Coatings Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
