Employee Experience Management Market size worth approximately $11.1 billion by 2028
This research report categorizes the Employee Experience Management Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends by Offering (software and services), Industry and Region
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 20, 2024 ) According to a research report "Employee Experience Management Market by Offering (Software, Services), Standalone Software (Employee Survey & Feedback, Employee Engagement, Employee Recognition & Rewards), Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & ITeS) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the employee experience management market is expected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2028 from USD 6.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.2 % during 2023–2028.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Employee Experience Management Market Size"
231 - Tables
42 - Figures
218 - Pages
The adoption of employee experience management has experienced a remarkable surge in recent years, as government initiatives worldwide are recognizing the significance of effective employee experience management, leading to investments in technologies and the formulation of employee experience management plans. Governments, once synonymous with rigid hierarchies and procedural bureaucracy, are embracing a transformative shift in employee experience management. Recognizing the importance of work-life balance and mental health, governments prioritize well-being initiatives like flexible hours, childcare support, and employee assistance programs. This fosters a happier, healthier workforce, increasing retention and productivity.
Top Employee Experience Management Companies:
Qualtrics (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Workday (US), Zoom Video Communication (US), Culture AMP (Germany), Achievers (Canada), Workleap (Canada), SurveySparrow (US), 15Five (US), Awardco (US), Vantage Circle (US), Quantum Workplace (US), ClearCompany (US), Jostle (Canada), Kudos (Canada), Lattice (US), Bonusly (US), Motivosity (US), WorkTango (US), Blink (US), MO (UK), and Pixida (US).
The IT & ITeS segment contributed the largest market share in the employee experience management market during the forecast period.
Employee experience management strategies in the IT & ITeS industry focus on creating a dynamic and innovation-driven work environment. Companies prioritize continuous learning and development initiatives to keep employees at the forefront of technological advancements. Career growth opportunities, mentorship programs, and a culture of innovation contribute to retaining top talent.
Effective communication and teamwork are critical components of employee experience management strategies in the collaborative nature of IT & ITeS work. Technology plays a central role, with organizations investing in cutting-edge tools and platforms to facilitate seamless collaboration, enhance productivity, and streamline work processes. Moreover, in the IT & ITeS sector, employee experience management includes initiatives to support employee well-being, considering the potential for burnout in roles often involving tight deadlines and complex projects.
The services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Employee experience management services encompass a range of solutions and strategies to enhance the overall journey and satisfaction of employees within an organization. These services focus on creating a positive and engaging work environment, ultimately contributing to increased productivity, employee retention, and overall organizational success. They bridge the gap between ambition and reality, ensuring new hires hit the ground running with frictionless software adoption. At the same time, existing employees sharpen their skills and embrace change through impactful training. This orchestrated dance of tech enablement and human development fosters confidence, competence, and engagement, propelling employee experience to new heights.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific, home to nearly 40% of the world's population, is witnessing diverse implementations of employee experience management technologies. The Asia Pacific region is undergoing a notable surge in adopting employee experience management, driven by the flourishing economies of India, China, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. This growth is particularly pronounced in major cities like Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangalore, and Melbourne, where companies are increasingly recognizing the significance of employee experience management in attracting and retaining talent. In response to the competitive and diverse market, organizations strategically utilize employee experience management to create unique work environments. This involves not only offering competitive compensation packages but also providing appealing career development opportunities and placing a strong emphasis on employee well-being. According to a global employee study by Qualtrics, a noteworthy 75% of employees in the APAC region affirm having trusting relationships at work, with Indian and Malaysian employees standing out at 91% and 88%, respectively, reporting positive workplace relationships.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/employee-experience-management.asp
