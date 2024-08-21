Active Ingredients Market is expected to grow at 5.2% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.34 billion.
Stellar Market Research has published a report on Active Ingredients Market. The report was made with PORTER & PESTEL analytical tools to evaluate the market dynamics, along with external and internal factors impacting the industry.
North America dominates the Active Ingredients Market, with US accounting for 65.20% of sales for new medications launched between 2013-2018, with $55.75 billion spent on pharmaceutical R&D in 2018 (IQVIA, 2019). Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regions and expected the show growth in forecast period. Europe has high demand for active ingredients due to the flourishing pharmaceutical and personal care industries.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Active-Ingredients-Market/153
The Active Ingredients Market is driven by skincare products. Factors such as environmental, health and self-care interests, and celebrity endorsements along with social media platforms are significantly influencing the market.
Active Ingredients Market Segmentation
By End-Use
Pharmaceuticals
Herbal Medicine
Agrochemicals
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Active-Ingredients-Market/153
Active Ingredients Market Key Players:
AkzoNobel N.V.
BASF SE
Clariant
Evonik Industries AG
Lonza
Sumitomo Corporation
DuPont
Eastman Chemical Company
FMC Corporation
United Phosphorous Limited
Mylan N.V.
Stellar Market Research is leading Electronics research firm
Europe LiDAR Market size was valued at USD 304.02 Bn. in 2023 and the total Europe LiDAR revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.89% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 755.89 Bn. by 2030.
Asia Pacific LiDAR Market size was valued at USD 873.6 Mn. in 2023 and the total Asia Pacific LiDAR revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.15% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2074.41 Mn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
