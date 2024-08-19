The Cookers and Ovens Market is expected to reach 151.21 billion by the year 2030 at a 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2030.
Stellar market Research has published a report on Cookers and Ovens Market. The report divulges into the comprehensive understanding of the cookers and ovens market, while highlighting the key dynamics, opportunities, challenges, regional insights, and co
North America is the largest market for Cookers and Ovens driven by high disposable income, western culinary practices, and demand for energy-efficient appliances. Europe is the second largest market, with growing populations and interest in smart appliances and convenient cooking solutions. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for Cookers and Ovens Market, with a CAGR of over 6% from 2024 to 2030. South America shows moderate growth due to population expansion, adoption of energy-efficient equipment, and demand for convenient cooking solutions. Middle East & Africa shows slowest growth due to low disposable income, energy scarcity, and preference for traditional cooking methods.
Key Players in Cookers and Ovens Market are showing innovative changes. Electrolux AB focuses on new product launches and technological advancements, Haier Group invests in affordable, high-tech ovens for competitive advantage. Samsung focuses on smart and energy-efficient solutions. LG Electronics introduced double oven gas slide-in range & over-the-range microwave oven. Robert Bosch GmbH and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are expanding into energy-efficient and multifunctional appliances and development of user-friendly products respectively.
Cookers and Ovens Market Segmentation
By Type
Cooktops & Cooking range
Ovens
Cookers
By Distribution Channel
Online Channel
Offline Channel
Cookers and Ovens Market Key Players:
Haier Smart Home
Whirlpool
LG Electronics
Midea
Panasonic
Bosch Siemens Home Appliances (BSH)
Electrolux
Samsung Electronics
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
