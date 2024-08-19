Global Storage Tank Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% and is expected to reach at USD 13.02 Bn. by 2030 as per Stellar Market Research.
As per Stellar Market Research, Storage Tank Market size was valued at USD 12.98 Bn. in 2023 and the Storage Tank Market revenue is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.52% over the forecast period, reaching nearly USD 13.02 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 19, 2024 ) Overview:
Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market for storage tank presented in the report. APAC region holds the largest 32.67% share in the Global Storage Tank Market across the world followed by North America and Europe.
North America occupied the second largest market share of 21.1% in 2023 owing to the growing production of shale gas across the country. Increasing water storage tank maintenance service companies like Maguire Iron and SUEZ in North America. However, the growing investment by manufacturers in developing economies of the MEA and South America is also fuelling the growth of the storage tank market.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Storage-Tank-Market/138
Storage tanks are containers that hold compressed gases, liquids, or mediums used for the short- or long-term storage of cold or heat. Storage tanks are widely used to store petroleum, water, chemicals, waste matter, and other hazardous materials while meeting strict industry regulations and standards.
Global Storage Tank Market Segmentation:
By Product
Hazardous
Non-Hazardous
By Material
Steel
Concrete
Polyethylene
Others
By Industry Vertical
Oil And Gas
Chemical
Water
Food And Beverage
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Storage-Tank-Market/138
Global Storage Tank Market Key Players include:
McDermott (US)
Tank Connection (US)
CST Industries (US)
PermianLide (US)
Fox Tank Company (US)
Highland Tank & Manufacturing Company Inc. (US)
T.F. Warren Group (Canada OYO KANETSU KK (Japan)
Superior Tank Co. Inc. (US)
Snyder Industries Inc (US)
Ishii Iron Works Co. Ltd (Japan)
MEKRO Sp. z o.o. (Poland)
Stellar Market Research is leading Machinery & Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
North American Storage Tank Market size was valued at US$ 2.5 Billion in 2023 and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.12 % and is expected to reach at US$ 3.31 Bn. by 2030.
Asia-Pacific Storage Tank Market size was valued at US$ 4.08 Billion in 2023 and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.20 % and is expected to reach at US$ 5.82 Bn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market for storage tank presented in the report. APAC region holds the largest 32.67% share in the Global Storage Tank Market across the world followed by North America and Europe.
North America occupied the second largest market share of 21.1% in 2023 owing to the growing production of shale gas across the country. Increasing water storage tank maintenance service companies like Maguire Iron and SUEZ in North America. However, the growing investment by manufacturers in developing economies of the MEA and South America is also fuelling the growth of the storage tank market.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Storage-Tank-Market/138
Storage tanks are containers that hold compressed gases, liquids, or mediums used for the short- or long-term storage of cold or heat. Storage tanks are widely used to store petroleum, water, chemicals, waste matter, and other hazardous materials while meeting strict industry regulations and standards.
Global Storage Tank Market Segmentation:
By Product
Hazardous
Non-Hazardous
By Material
Steel
Concrete
Polyethylene
Others
By Industry Vertical
Oil And Gas
Chemical
Water
Food And Beverage
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Storage-Tank-Market/138
Global Storage Tank Market Key Players include:
McDermott (US)
Tank Connection (US)
CST Industries (US)
PermianLide (US)
Fox Tank Company (US)
Highland Tank & Manufacturing Company Inc. (US)
T.F. Warren Group (Canada OYO KANETSU KK (Japan)
Superior Tank Co. Inc. (US)
Snyder Industries Inc (US)
Ishii Iron Works Co. Ltd (Japan)
MEKRO Sp. z o.o. (Poland)
Stellar Market Research is leading Machinery & Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
North American Storage Tank Market size was valued at US$ 2.5 Billion in 2023 and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.12 % and is expected to reach at US$ 3.31 Bn. by 2030.
Asia-Pacific Storage Tank Market size was valued at US$ 4.08 Billion in 2023 and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.20 % and is expected to reach at US$ 5.82 Bn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results