Global Instant Noodles Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period and expected to reach at USD 92.50 billion by 2030
As per Stellar Market Research, Instant Noodles Market size was valued at USD 61.52 Bn. in 2023 and the Instant Noodles Market revenue is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% over the forecast period, reaching nearly USD 92.50 Bn.
With the advent of "Saffola Oodles," Marico Limited, an Indian multinational consumer goods producer, entered the instant noodles market. Saffola Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, and Grofers were among the first e-commerce sites to provide these products in India.
September 2020: CG Foods, a Nepalese instant noodles manufacturer, invested roughly USD 16.93 million in India to expand its production capacity. Guwahati, Ajmer, and Andhra Pradesh are the locations of the company's manufacturing facilities.
The global market is driving market growth, due to rising demand for convenience food, increased consumer preferences for ethnic and regional flavors, and the availability of handy packaging options. roughly 462 million people are underweight, and approximately 1.9 billion are obese. As a result, consumers are becoming more health-conscious and looking for innovative and novel food products with great nutritional value, such as quick noodles. As a result, the growth of the Instant Noodles Market is expected to accelerate over the forecast period.
Instant Noodles Market Segmentation:
by Type
Chicken
Vegetable
Sea Foods
Others
by Packaging
Six Pack
Four Pack
Single Pack
Others
By Raw material
Oats
Rice
Wheat
Others
by Distribution Channel
Nonstore
Store Based
Instant Noodles Market Key Players include:
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
Unilever PLC (U.K.)
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)
ITC Limited (India)
Nissin Foods Co., Ltd (Hong Kong)
Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
Capital Foods Limited (India)
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indonesia)
Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)
