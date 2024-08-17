Dried Apricot Market Reached USD 1136.50 Million 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 6.1% To Forecast 2024-2032
Dried apricots are dried forms of a natural apricot product that have had the larger part of their water substance expelled amid the drying process.
The global Dried Apricot Market was valued at USD 667.01 Million in 2023 and is likely to reach USD 1136.50 Million by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2032.
Dried apricots are a popular dried fruit made from apricots that have undergone a drying process to remove most of their water content. This process typically involves halving the fruit, removing the pit, and then drying it either in the sun or with the help of a dehydrator. The result is a chewy, sweet-tart snack rich in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, particularly vitamin A and potassium. Dried apricots are widely enjoyed on their own as a snack and used in various recipes, including baked goods, trail mixes, and savoury dishes. Depending on the drying method, smaller apricots are often dried whole, while larger varieties are dried in halves, with or without the stone.
Historically, apricots have been cultivated in Central Asia for centuries, with dried apricots being highly valued along trade routes like the Silk Road due to their long shelf life, allowing them to be transported over long distances. The sulphur dioxide content in dried apricots, which affects their color, can indicate the level of preservatives used, with lighter-colored apricots containing higher SO₂ levels. Dried apricots are not only appreciated for their flavour but also for their nutritional benefits, being rich in carotenoids (vitamin A) and potassium and high in fiber, which can aid in digestion. In various cuisines worldwide, dried apricots are used in traditional dishes such as India's qubani ka meetha and Mexico's chamoy. In 2023, Turkey emerged as the leading exporter of dried apricots, with an export value exceeding 393 million U.S. dollars, highlighting the global popularity and economic importance of this nutritious fruit.
Dried Apricot Market Dynamics
The rising demand for convenience foods is significantly boosting the dried apricot market, as consumers increasingly seek easy, nutritious snack options that fit their busy lifestyles. Dried apricots, with their long shelf life, portability, and versatility, are ideal for on-the-go consumption and are used in various food products such as breakfast cereals, baked goods, and salads. Expanding into developing markets offers lucrative opportunities for dried apricot producers to tap into growing consumer segments seeking healthier snack alternatives. These markets, characterized by economic growth and increasing disposable incomes, present potential for significant expansion, allowing producers to diversify revenue streams and reduce reliance on slower-growing mature markets. By establishing a presence in these emerging economies, companies can strengthen their global footprint and position themselves for long-term success in the competitive dried apricot market.
Dried Apricot Market Regional Insights
Europe dominated the Dried Apricot Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Turkey is the world's leading producer of dried apricots, with the Malatya region serving as the primary cultivation area due to its ideal climate and soil conditions, which yield high-quality fruit. With a rich tradition of apricot cultivation and drying that spans centuries, Turkey has perfected the art of producing premium dried apricots through a blend of traditional methods and modern technology. Its strategic location offers a logistical advantage, facilitating efficient export to key markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Supported by a robust export infrastructure and strong trade relationships, Turkish dried apricots are highly sought after globally for their exceptional taste, texture, and consistent quality.
Dried Apricot Market Segment Analysis
By Form
Whole Dried
Powdered
Diced
Based on the Form, the market is segmented into Whole Dried, Powdered, and Diced. Whole-Dried is expected to dominate the Dried Apricot Market during the forecast period. Whole-dried apricots offer a versatile and nutritious option that appeals to health-conscious consumers and culinary enthusiasts alike. Their convenience, extended shelf life, and rich nutrient content make them a popular choice for snacking and various culinary uses, from salads to desserts. With their vibrant color and natural taste, they provide a visually appealing and flavorful addition to meals, while also supporting busy lifestyles with their easy portability and minimal preparation requirements.
By Nature
Organic
Conventional
By Distribution Channel
Store-Based Retailing
Online Retailing
Traditional Grocery Retailers
GLOBAL DRIED APRICOT MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Dried Apricot Key Competitors include:
Turgut Tarim (Turkey)
Yupik (Canada)
Bergin Fruit and Nut Company (United States)
Malatya Apricot (Turkey)
Sun-Maid Growers of California (United States)
Anatolia A.S. (Turkey)
BATA FOOD (Turkey)
May Mass Group (Turkey)
Raisin Champion International (Turkey)
Nutraway (United States)
Sunbeam Foods (Australia)
Royal Nut Company (Australia)
Olam International (Singapore)
National Raisin Company (United States)
KFP Trading (Turkey)
Cakmak Agricultural Products (Turkey)
Del Monte Foods (United States)
Sun Valley Raisins (United States)
Portakal Tarim (Turkey)
Fourayes Farm (United Kingdom)
com (United States)
Five Star Food Exports (South Africa)
Ziba Foods (United States)
Vink & Beri LLC (United States)
Joots (India)
Middle East Dried Fruits and Nuts (Jordan)
Bella Viva Orchards (United States)
APG Group (Turkey)
Naturix (Turkey) and Other Major Players
Key questions answered in the Dried Apricot Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Dried Apricot market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Dried Apricot market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Dried Apricot market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Dried Apricot market?
Who are the leading companies in the Dried Apricot market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Dried Apricot market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Dried Apricot market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Dried Apricot market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Dried Apricot Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Dried Apricot Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Dried Apricot Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent Food and Beverages research firm, has released the following reports:
