Cling Films Market size total revenue is expected to grow at 3.0% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 39.7 Bn. by 2030
Stellar Market Research has produced a report on Cling Films Market highlighting various key factors, which will help stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the cling films market. We have analyzed recent trends and their impact on business in
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 16, 2024 ) Cling Films Market Overview:
North America dominates the market with over 34% of market share as per Stellar Market Research. US has been predicted a CAGR of 4.4% holding 81% of North American market over the forecast period. Europe has been a leading trading partner with North America while focusing on sustainable packaging solutions and reducing plastic waste. Asia s expected to show growth rate of 6.3% with its fastest growing market.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Cling-Films-Market/923
Cling Films Market shows characteristics of the presence of both global leaders and regional players. The ongoing innovations and strategic collaborations have driven the competitive advantage. The report also includes introduction of technology, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by market players.
Cling Films Market Segmentation
By End User
Food
Healthcare
Consumer Goods
Industrial
By Type
Polyethene
Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene
PVC
PVDC
By Foam
Cast Cling
Blow Cling
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Cling-Films-Market/923
Cling Films Market Key Players:
Berry Global Group, Inc. (US)
Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)
Gruppo Fabbri Vignola S.p.A (Itlay)
Kalan SAS (France)
Fine Vantage Limited (Hong Kong)
Rotofresh - Rotochef s.r.l. (Italy)
Manuli Stretch S.p.A. (Italy)
Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG (Luxemborg)
Adex S.r.l. (Italy)
MOLCO GmbH (Germany)
Wrapex Limited (UK)
Stellar Market Research is leading Automotive & Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market size was valued at USD 495.61 Mn. in 2023. The total Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market revenue is expected to grow by 6.7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 780.35 Mn.
Breast Pump Market size was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2023 and the total breast pump revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2023 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.75 Billion.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
North America dominates the market with over 34% of market share as per Stellar Market Research. US has been predicted a CAGR of 4.4% holding 81% of North American market over the forecast period. Europe has been a leading trading partner with North America while focusing on sustainable packaging solutions and reducing plastic waste. Asia s expected to show growth rate of 6.3% with its fastest growing market.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Cling-Films-Market/923
Cling Films Market shows characteristics of the presence of both global leaders and regional players. The ongoing innovations and strategic collaborations have driven the competitive advantage. The report also includes introduction of technology, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by market players.
Cling Films Market Segmentation
By End User
Food
Healthcare
Consumer Goods
Industrial
By Type
Polyethene
Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene
PVC
PVDC
By Foam
Cast Cling
Blow Cling
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Cling-Films-Market/923
Cling Films Market Key Players:
Berry Global Group, Inc. (US)
Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)
Gruppo Fabbri Vignola S.p.A (Itlay)
Kalan SAS (France)
Fine Vantage Limited (Hong Kong)
Rotofresh - Rotochef s.r.l. (Italy)
Manuli Stretch S.p.A. (Italy)
Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG (Luxemborg)
Adex S.r.l. (Italy)
MOLCO GmbH (Germany)
Wrapex Limited (UK)
Stellar Market Research is leading Automotive & Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market size was valued at USD 495.61 Mn. in 2023. The total Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market revenue is expected to grow by 6.7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 780.35 Mn.
Breast Pump Market size was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2023 and the total breast pump revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2023 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.75 Billion.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results