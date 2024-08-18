Digital Logistics Market revenue is expected to grow, reaching nearly USD 120.43 Bn.
The Asia Pacific held the largest market share of about 47% in 2023 and is expected to be the dominating region during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 18, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, Digital Logistics Market size was valued at USD 30.81 Bn. in 2023 and the total Digital Logistics revenue is expected to grow by 21.5 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 120.43 Bn.
Digital logistics enables greater cooperation among varied internal and external stakeholders, decreasing the data silo effect and creating the profitable potential for industry growth. Demand for cost-effective logistics and supply chain solutions across several industrial verticals is a key driver of the digital logistics market
The rise in online purchasing and the number of Internet users have driven the e-commerce industry's exponential growth over the last decade. Lack of continuous governance standards in the fragmented logistics market restraining the market growth
Asia Pacific held the largest market share of about 47% in 2023 and is expected to be the dominating region during the forecast period because of the presence of high-growth economies like China, India, and the Philippines. Also, many key players are looking for a unified production base. Logistics innovations in China are made possible because of unique environmental characteristics.
Digital Logistics Market Segmentation
by System
o Tracking and monitoring systems
o Information integrated systems
o Electronic data interchange systems
o Database management systems
o Fleet management systems
o Order management systems
by Service
o Consulting
o System integration services
o Other services
by Application
o Warehouse management
o Labor management
o Transportation management
by Industry Vertical
o Automotive
o Government, Defense and Aerospace
o Healthcare and Life Science
o Telecommunication and IT
o Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing
o Retail
o Chemical
o Oil and Gas
o Others
Digital Logistics Market Key Players:
1. JDA Software
2. Oracle Corporation
3. Samsung Electronics Co
4. SAP AG
5. Advantech Corportion
