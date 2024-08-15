Semiconductor Foundry Market is expected to reach USD 216.67 Bn. in 2030 from USD 130.26 Bn in 2023 over the forecast period.
As per Stellar Market Research, the Semiconductor Foundry Market is expected to reach US$ 216.67 Bn. in 2030 from US$ 130.26 Bn in 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 15, 2024 ) Semiconductor Foundry Market Overview:
The Semiconductor Foundry Market is studied by segments like Technology Node 10/7/5 nm, 16/14 nm, 20 nm, 45/40 nm, 65 nm, 130 nm, and others Industry communication, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and others and Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. To provide a comprehensive perspective of the market, the research segments and analyses it in great detail.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Semiconductor-Foundry-Market/1194
The automotive industry, with rising demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, also significantly contributes to this growth. However, semiconductor shortages have recently disrupted production, impacting companies like Ford and GM. Government initiatives and investments, particularly in South Korea, Taiwan, and the US, are further bolstering the market.
Asia Pacific region has the largest share of semiconductor foundries in the world, with significant businesses such as TSMC and Samsung Electronics, based there. Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and China are the most important countries, each with a large market share. China has set a high bar for itself in the semiconductor industry.
Semiconductor Foundry Market Segmentation:
By Technology Node
10/7/5 nm
16/14 nm
20 nm
45/40 nm
65 nm
130 nm
others
by Industry
Communication
Consumer electronics
Automotive
Healthcare
Aerospace
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Semiconductor-Foundry-Market/1194
Semiconductor Foundry Market’s Key Players include:
Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan)
Samsung Group (South Korea)
DB HiTek (South Korea)
STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)
Magnachip (South Korea)
TowerJazz (Tower Semiconductor Limited) (Israel)
HH Grace (China)
Stellar Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Air Purifier Market size was valued at US$ 11.99 Bn. in 2023. And the total Air Purifier revenue is expected to grow by 8.94%.
Global Oral Care Market size was valued at USD 37.70 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 53.76 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
The Semiconductor Foundry Market is studied by segments like Technology Node 10/7/5 nm, 16/14 nm, 20 nm, 45/40 nm, 65 nm, 130 nm, and others Industry communication, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and others and Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. To provide a comprehensive perspective of the market, the research segments and analyses it in great detail.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Semiconductor-Foundry-Market/1194
The automotive industry, with rising demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, also significantly contributes to this growth. However, semiconductor shortages have recently disrupted production, impacting companies like Ford and GM. Government initiatives and investments, particularly in South Korea, Taiwan, and the US, are further bolstering the market.
Asia Pacific region has the largest share of semiconductor foundries in the world, with significant businesses such as TSMC and Samsung Electronics, based there. Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and China are the most important countries, each with a large market share. China has set a high bar for itself in the semiconductor industry.
Semiconductor Foundry Market Segmentation:
By Technology Node
10/7/5 nm
16/14 nm
20 nm
45/40 nm
65 nm
130 nm
others
by Industry
Communication
Consumer electronics
Automotive
Healthcare
Aerospace
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Semiconductor-Foundry-Market/1194
Semiconductor Foundry Market’s Key Players include:
Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan)
Samsung Group (South Korea)
DB HiTek (South Korea)
STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)
Magnachip (South Korea)
TowerJazz (Tower Semiconductor Limited) (Israel)
HH Grace (China)
Stellar Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Air Purifier Market size was valued at US$ 11.99 Bn. in 2023. And the total Air Purifier revenue is expected to grow by 8.94%.
Global Oral Care Market size was valued at USD 37.70 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 53.76 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results