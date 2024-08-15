Artificial Meat Market size was valued at USD 4.38 Bn in 2023. Global Artificial Meat Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.
Artificial Meat Market Overview:
North American region dominated the market with a 35.2% share in 2023. Due to the meat-eating population and increased investments and research on product growth, the fake meat market in North America is expected to have strong demand throughout the forecast period.
During the forecast period, however, increased industry rivalry is expected to be bolstered by new entrants, diversified customer preferences, and rising demand. The sector is currently characterised by research and development initiatives to create superior products while adhering to food regulations.
The artificial meat market is growing as a result of rising meat consumption, greater demand for nutritious meat, and rising consumer spending power.
Certain strict rules in organically adapted food products can smother the development of artificial meat which is hampering the growth of the market.
Customer preferences are shifting, and people are becoming more health-conscious which is giving a huge opportunity for the market.
Artificial Meat Market Segmentation:
By Application
Nuggets
Sausages
Burgers
Meatballs
Hot Dogs
By Source
Poultry
Pork
Beef
Duck
Others
Artificial Meat Market’s Key Players include:
Higher Steaks (England)
Appleton Meats (Canada)
Fork & Goode (New York)
Biofood Systems LTD (Israel)
Mission Barns (California)
BlueNalu, Inc. (California)
Mutable (U.S)
Seafuture Sustainable Biotech (Canada)
Shiok Meats (Singapore)
Wild Type (U.S)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
