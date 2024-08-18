Digital Health Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14 percent from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 800 Billion.
North American digital health market dominated the global market with a largest share in 2023. Increasing usage in m Health apps.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 18, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research. Digital Health Market size was valued at USD 319.71 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14 percent from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 800 Billion.
Rising chronic disease incidences driving the global digital health market Effectively managing chronic conditions requires continuous real-time monitoring and increased engagement between patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, nearly three in five believe that technology significantly aids in treating chronic conditions and preventive care. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) focus on digital health creating opportunities for the digital health market growth
North American digital health market dominated the global market with the largest share in 2023. Increasing usage in m Health apps. Asia Pacific's digital health market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% through the forecast period. Consumers are readily embracing health and wellness apps, wearable devices and telemedicine platforms, which is influencing the regional market growth.
Digital Health Market Segmentation
by Component
Hardware
Software
Services
by Categories
Telemedicine
Data Analytics
mHealth apps
Clinical decision support
Wearable Sensors
Others
by End User
Healthcare Providers
Payers
Healthcare Consumers
Others
Digital Health Market Key Players:
1. Cerner Corporation - North Kansas City, Missouri, USA
2. Cisco Systems - San Jose, California, USA
3. eClinicalWorks - Westborough, Massachusetts, USA
4. General Electric Company (GE) - Boston, Massachusetts, USA
5. Honeywell International Inc. - Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
6. McKesson Corporation - Irving, Texas, USA
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
