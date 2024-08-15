Toothpaste Market was valued at USD 32.49 billion in 2023. Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.
As per Stellar Market Research, Toothpaste Market size was valued at USD 32.49 Bn. in 2023 and the total toothpaste market revenue is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 48.86 Bn.
Asia Pacific held the largest share of the toothpaste market in 2023. The toothpaste market is driven by a strong customer base, a rise in awareness about oral health and hygiene, and lifestyle changes.
In India, tooth sensitivity is a major problem. There is a high demand for need-based offerings in the region, such as toothpaste addressing tooth sensitivity, whitening toothpaste, gel-based toothpaste, or toothpaste containing herbal and natural ingredients. Consumer demand for natural toothpaste has changed markedly in recent years, and the natural and herbal toothpaste segment is growing faster.
The market is driven by consumer awareness about oral hygiene, a growing aging population with increasing dental needs, and the introduction of technologically advanced products.
The oral care market is being influenced by factors as diverse as whitening toothpaste's rising popularity, toothbrushes' rising demand for automated functions, and a growing trend of online shopping for oral care products.
Toothpaste Market Segmentation:
By Type
Whitening
Herbal
Sensitive
By End-User
Adult
Children
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket
Convenience store
Pharmaceuticals
Toothpaste Market’s Key Players include:
Science Arts
Colgate-Palmotive
Procter & Gamble
Unilever
Lion corporation
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Boston Beer Company
Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
Sunstar Suisse SA
Henkel Ag & Company KgaA
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
